Roper's Bar & Grill to open later this year

It might look like Kris and Marty Roper moved to David City to fulfill their dream of opening a bar and grill, but their plans are more ambitious than that – they want to build a place where people come together.
Before the year ends, the Ropers plan to open Roper's Bar & Grill in David City’s downtown square, a sports bar which they hope will become a community gathering place.
Kris is from David City. She and Marty were living in Arizona, but they made the move back to her hometown after her mother passed away. Kris and Marty have worked in the foodservice industry for years, and owning a sports bar and grill has been a dream of theirs for a long time.
“We were living in Arizona and were contemplating what we wanted to do next. Her mom fell ill and passed away, so that sealed the deal. We purchased her mom’s house and found jobs,” Marty said.
Kris works at the Bank of the Valley's north David City location and Marty has a job with Steager Lawn Service LLC.
“I wanted to move back. I’ve always loved David City, I love the small town. We’ve lived in bigger cities and we both just never really felt at home. David City was always it. So that was the agreement we made, that if we moved back this would be something that we would pursue,” Kris said.
Right now, Marty said, David City doesn't have a destination for its residents.
“People still go to Omaha or Lincoln and I don’t want them to leave. I want them to stay here," Marty said.
Kris said Thomas Tavern used to be that place for David City, but that ended when it closed in 2011.
“I grew up in David City and we had a place called Thomas Tavern and that was the go-to. Everybody loved to go there after every game on Friday night, on the weekends. That’s kind of the feel we’d like. It’s going to be a sports bar but we also want it to be family-oriented,” Kris said.
The building that housed the Tavern, 536 N. Fifth St., has since become BBQ, Burgers & More. The Tavern was the oldest continuously-operated and family-owned business in David City, having been open since 1888.
Gerald and Cheri Thomas, who owned the Tavern before they retired and closed it, are what made the place special, Kris said.
“They were just great people, and that’s what made that place great. And that’s what Marty and I want to be. We want people to come for the food and the drinks, but we also want people to come because they like us and we know their name or we know their kids and this, that and the other thing about them,” Kris said.
The Ropers bought the E Street Discount Pharmacy building, 470 E St., after it closed in March. They have plans to renovate the building and hope to open Roper’s Bar & Grill there in late November or early December.
“We’re in the process of finishing up some paperwork so that our contractors can start, hopefully in the next three weeks or so,” Kris said.
They got their liquor license application approved at the Sept. 9 City of David City Council meeting, and when Marty spoke to the Banner-Press on Sept. 17, he said they hope to begin renovating as soon as they get appraisals back for the building.
Eventually, Marty said, they also hope to start a small brewery.
Kris said the news about the bar has already spread through the community, and people are excited.
“Everybody just wants our doors to open, just like we do,” Kris said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
