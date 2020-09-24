Roper's Bar & Grill to open later this year

Right now, Marty said, David City doesn't have a destination for its residents.

“People still go to Omaha or Lincoln and I don’t want them to leave. I want them to stay here," Marty said.

Kris said Thomas Tavern used to be that place for David City, but that ended when it closed in 2011.

“I grew up in David City and we had a place called Thomas Tavern and that was the go-to. Everybody loved to go there after every game on Friday night, on the weekends. That’s kind of the feel we’d like. It’s going to be a sports bar but we also want it to be family-oriented,” Kris said.

The building that housed the Tavern, 536 N. Fifth St., has since become BBQ, Burgers & More. The Tavern was the oldest continuously-operated and family-owned business in David City, having been open since 1888.

Gerald and Cheri Thomas, who owned the Tavern before they retired and closed it, are what made the place special, Kris said.