An up-and-coming Butler County band will be debuting at the Friends of David City’s Music in the Park event this Sunday.

Run for Cover will play from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the David City Park. Admission is free, and concessions are available.

Run for Cover, a multi-genre cover band, is comprised of many Butler County native members, some with strong connections to popular past and present county bands. Members include vocalists Alex Comte, Madelaine Comte and Gabrielle Comte and instrumentalists Tony Birkel, Nate Roh, Treavor Heeney, Adam Kovar and Jaydn Sylvester.

For the new bandmates, roots in music run deeply. Kovar, Sylvester and the Comte siblings had relatives who played music together in the Bud Comte Orchestra. In the following generation, relatives Mick and Tim Kovar formed The Kovar Brothers band, and Ryan Comte plays drums for many bands in the surrounding area such as Unfinished Business and Barrelhouse. Run for Cover members Birkel, Roh, Kovar, Heeney and Alex Comte play original rock music together as Eyes for Higher.

The inspiration for the new lineup of band members came from the appreciation of music outside of Eyes for Higher’s signature style.

“We all grew up listening to a wide variety of musical styles from different decades. Adding some additional voices to the mix allows us to play songs that we loved but weren’t always equipped to play,” Comte said. “Everyone makes suggestions to the set list. We’ve got rock, pop and a little country music from the 1960’s to today.”