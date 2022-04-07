Rural Butler County fire a close call

Two local men reportedly help stop the spread of a fire in rural Butler County last week before it reached a catastrophic point.

The fire was at 38 Road and D Road in Rising City, according to neighbor Joe Peterson. Peterson lives three quarters of a mile north of that location.

At 10:50 p.m. on March 28, Peterson said, he received word of a potential fire.

“Usually there's a million cars going down this road. Of course last night (March 28) there's none, no traffic, and a distant neighbor about a mile-and-a-quarter down the road said he saw a little glare,” said Peterson, who then looked outside and noticed the entire sky was orange.

That neighbor is Greg Lanc, who would call 911 at that time. Lanc later reviewed his security camera footage and saw the fire started around 10:30 p.m., Peterson said. Everyone was most likely sleeping at that time of night and no one seemed to know about the fire, he added.

Peterson said he drove to the location to watch the fire and called 911, as well as several neighbors.

Rising City Fire Chief Bob McLaughlin said his department received the call at 11:02 p.m. They requested mutual aid from the David City and Bellwood fire departments, and had initially called for Shelby Fire and Rescue but later canceled that request.

When the call came in, the reporting party said the fire had been 50 yards wide and upon arriving, it was 250 yards wide and a quarter of a mile long, McLaughlin said. He said the fire started in the east ditch, jumped the road and turned into a field.

Peterson said that Tony Meister, one of his neighbors, arrived at about 11:15 p.m.

“We're like, ‘Well, what can we do?’ He (Meister) says ‘Well, maybe I can go grab my tractor and hook up to the disc and just disc it out,’” Peterson said. “He just spent all winter fixing this tractor up and repainting it and fixing it up.”

Peterson described Meister’s actions as selfless and noted that he drove “fearlessly straight over the flames.” Fortunately, he added, it doesn’t appear as if the tractor sustained heavy damage.

At that point, the fire had been quickly encroaching upon Peterson’s land, which he says would have been bad news.

“There's about 600 or 700 acres of densely-packed cedar trees. So this would have been like a California wildfire had it have gotten to them,” Peterson said.

The ground those trees are located on is not easily crossed, he added, and the firefighters would have mostly have to of been fighting it via foot or air.

It took approximately one hour and 15 minutes to extinguish the flames, McLaughlin said.

“It was 240 yards away from the trees when they got to put out. It had traveled over 500 yards just since I got there. We had 240 yards to go before we probably would have been national news,” Peterson recalled.

“I think, just based off the numbers, we had less than 20 minutes until that that flame front would have gotten to the trees and this would have been just a nightmare.”

McLaughlin gave similar comments and also noted the help of Lanc and Meister.

Along with Meister, Peterson gave credit to Lanc’s quick action.

“Without him we would have all been asleep and it would have raged on,” Peterson said.

McLaughlin said there were no injuries reported and, aside from burned grass and other vegetation, no heavy damages.

McLaughlin said that although there’s been recent rains, the Rising City Fire Department is still keeping an eye on the dry conditions and monitoring burns. Also, people should keep these dry conditions in mind and be careful of things like burning cigarettes, he added.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

