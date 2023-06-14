As part of the Rural Prosperity Nebraska’s Rural Fellows internship program, two college students are spending the next several weeks in Butler County.

In its 10th year, the Rural Fellows program places university students in Nebraska communities for seven weeks over the summer to work with local leaders on community-designed projects.

Kate Holcomb, of Broken Bow, who is studying agricultural education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Juliana Monono, of Cameroon, Africa, who is studying epidemiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, arrived at the end of May.

“Our main role this summer is working on the social determinants of health project,” Holcomb said. “Through that we're planning to put on workshops in different communities across Butler County to increase education on the social determinants of health.”

Monono said social determinants of health involve different aspects of a person’s everyday life that can affect their health, some of which they may not be aware of.

It is separated into five domains: economic stability, education access and quality, health care access and quality, neighborhood and built environment and social and community context.

“Different things like safe housing, transportation, the neighborhood you live in, education opportunities, job opportunities – all those things affect your health, whether or not you're aware of them,” Monono said. “…It's kind of holistic as opposed to just focusing on the medical side of things. A lot of your lived experiences on a daily basis also contribute to your health and health outcome.”

Working with the Butler County Extension, the two are mainly in charge of creating materials for and scheduling the workshops, as well as office duties and everything to the social determinants of health.

“After the workshops we'll have a discussion session and based on that if the committee identifies a need that they would want to tackle, we would work with them to start creating a plan,” Monono said. “Creating a logic model is what we call it, for them to use that moving forward to help tackle whatever social determinants that they identify.”

Overall, Monono added, they want to learn more about Butler County and contribute what they have to offer to make Butler County a better place.

Holcomb said they want to see a good mix of everyone in Butler County’s communities attend the workshops.

“People that are community leaders might have a different perception of what the community needs than people that are living in it,” Holcomb said. “Once we start advertising the workshops, anyone is welcome to come.”

She added that she hopes the workshops and the program help sparks growth, whether that be knowledge gained in the community or a community wanting to adopt changes to their lifestyle.

Monono noted they have felt welcome in Butler County from the get-go; as of June 7, they had already met with community leaders and had great conversations.

“Yesterday we did a tour of Butler County and we went to all 12 communities and just kind of experienced Butler County in that way,” Monono said on June 7. “It's been really good so far.”

Both students have had new experiences serving Butler County through the Rural Fellows program, with Holcomb getting her first taste of working in the health field and Monono adjusting to her first time being in a rural community.

“I think just being able to impact your community is really awesome,” Holcomb said. “I don't have a health background at all, so I think I'm learning skills that can transfer to no matter what I do and that I'm helping impact communities now.”

Monono reiterated the importance of everyone coming to the workshops and sharing their perspectives.

“I think public health is nothing without the public,” Monono said. “The main focus is the public and so it's important that people come out, listen to what we have to offer and also just give their input. I think that way, they'll be able to see beyond the general confines of health and look at their everyday lives and also notice a few things here and there that could potentially help them have better health outcomes.”