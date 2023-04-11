The David City Council approved at its special meeting April 5 items relating to the new RV campground.

The city’s Community Development Authority (CDA) undertook the project of creating a campground in town, mainly to help house workers when construction begins on Ag Processing, Inc.’s new soybean processing facility. City officials also plan to have the campground available during sporting events in the spring and summer, so out-of-town families can rent lots.

At the council’s last meeting, council members OK’d the purchase of the campground from the CDA at a price of $321,494.74. The revenue from renting spaces at the campground is expected to pay for the project.

On April 5, council members approved an agreement with JEO Consulting Group for the extension of the sewer main from the RV campground north across H Street.

In August, the Butler County Ag Society approached the council about a potential sewer main tap as it was also planning on establishing camper sites to be used during the construction of the soybean facility.

“There were plans by the ag society to put in 40 campground sites out there on the fairgrounds,” Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg said. “The plan is to run that to get them sewage out there. They should share some of the burden on this.”

However, the details on how much the ag society would pay are still being worked out.

In a similar vein, council members approved to put out for bids the installment of electrical at the RV campground.

“We're going to direct power with transformer because with all the new state regulations, the state inspector has to inspect every piece of wire and since it's public access and used we're not bonded or liable to hooking up anything,” Electric Supervisor Pat Hoeft said.

It was noted during the meeting that the city’s own crew can’t do the work as they are not electricians.

Additionally, bidding documents were also approved for an electrical extension project that will provide power to the new AKRS Equipment Solutions facility being built.

Furthermore, city officials heard a presentation from Jessica Johnson of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy regarding a lead and copper revised rule for water.

“It determines how often you sample, also if you have to implement treatment,” Johnson said. “It's everything from pesticides, nitrates, all of that in our drinking water.”

The action level for lead in water is 15 micrograms per liter, and the new rule would add another benchmark called a trigger level, which will be 10 micrograms per liter. This will impact how systems are sampled and if treatment needs to be implemented, Johnson said.

There will also be stricter requirements for when it comes to the replacement of lead service lines in a community, and utilities will need to test for lead in schools and day cares. There will be more strenuous public notification requirements.

“Other products of the rules such as testing and the trigger level and treatment requirements, all of that is still up for debate. We'll learn more in the fall of this year,” Johnson said.

The new rule will be effective Oct. 16, 2024.

Johnson said an inventory will need to be conducted of lead service lines. This can be done from water-related activities such as installation records, codes and regulations, main renewal records, observations during construction and meter replacement, she added.