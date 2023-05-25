Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Born in 1988 and raised in Oklahoma with a family of veterans behind him, Ryan Jordan, of Rising City, developed the attitude that joining the military was something “someone had to do, so why not me?"

“Both of my grandfathers were involved in the military, and my father retired from the Army. It was always something I wanted to do, so I enlisted in the Army after college in January of 2010,” Jordan said.

After a brief stint at both basic training where Jordan learned “general soldier techniques and skills” and advanced individual training where he learned specific jobs duties, he was sent to a duty station.

“I spent three-and-a-half years at Fort Shafter in Hawaii and two-and-a-half years at Fort Carson in Colorado as an intelligence collector,” Jordan said.

Jordan received the Army Achievement Medal three times, the Army Good Conduct Medal twice and the Army Commendation Medal while stationed during his active duty in Hawaii and Colorado.

In 2016, Jordan was relieved from active duty and moved to Rising City, the hometown of his wife, and transitioned into the Nebraska National Guard. Recently, he was deployed from May 2021 to March 2022 to Africa for a year with the National Guard.

“I spent a lot of time in Somalia in support of the combined joint task force in the Horn of Africa,” Jordan said.

While Jordan described his time in Africa as something he “wouldn’t trade for the world," recalling that “serving my country will always be my fondest memories," being away from his family and loved ones proved challenging.

“Being stationed half-way across the world from my family is definitely the most difficult part. While deployed, I missed the birth of my youngest child,” Jordan said, “but technology and writing and letters were incredibly helpful to keep in contact, and I take advantage of those as much as possible."

Throughout his military career, Jordan acknowledged how one theme stood out to him, gratitude.

“I learned that as bad as things get, don’t take the freedoms we have in the U.S. for granted. There are people who sacrifice a lot to have those freedoms, and some even sacrifice their lives,” Jordan said.

Now, Jordan has a full-time "civilian job” as a project manager, while still having responsibilities in the National Guard. He reflected on his career as a whole, acknowledging the importance of the upcoming Memorial Day.

“People should celebrate Memorial Day but also remember why we get three days off, go to the lakes or have parties. There is meaning behind the weekend, and it’s not all about me being in the military, but about not forgetting those who lost their lives. We can’t forget their legacies,” Jordan concluded.