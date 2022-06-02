Sabata hands over gavel, ending 35-year streak as VFW commander

According to Larry Sabata, former 35-year commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5814 of David City, veterans help other veterans.

A David City native, Sabata joined the VFW in mid-1970 and continues to provide assistance to those who have served in the military.

Sabata was recently recognized for his service to the VFW, having served as commander for 35 straight years. Don Prohaska is now serving as commander of the VFW. Both men are in their 70s, Sabata noted.

“I says, ‘I want you to do one thing,’ and he says, ‘What's that?’ I says, ‘Try to beat my record.’ That would put him up there right around 110,” Sabata said, laughing.

Sabata said he was drafted into service and served for two years in the Army in Vietnam in 1970. He was an M60 machine gunner and was assigned mechanical ambush set up, for which soldiers placed Claymore mines on trails.

“I took basic in AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Lewis. Washington,” Sabata said. “Usually, the people that were sent to Fort Lewis, Washington, for basic trading and AIT, that's your advanced infantry or advanced trading in your field, you're at about 90-95% chance that you are going to go to Vietnam.”

He returned to David City following his military service.

A retired farmer, Sabata serves as a district service officer for which he drives veterans to various medical appointments.

“Over the years, I've helped many, many veterans, and I enjoy doing that. A lot of these veterans, they need help or they can't drive and that's where I come into play,” Sabata said.

Sabata is also the commander of the honor guard, of which he was the first and youngest Vietnam veteran to join. These days, Sabata said, it’s difficult to find younger individuals to join the honor guard, so it’s mostly made up of those who served in the Korea or Vietnam wars.

The David City Honor Guard is also made up of both American Legion and VFW members.

Quartermaster Don Hilger noted that the VFW is a special organization with specific requirements for membership, including having served in a combat area during wartime.

“We do a lot for the veterans, and we do a lot for the youth, particularly in programs like Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy,” Hilger said. “Larry has been involved with this for a long time. He's been involved with different programs, not only helped the post here in David City, but also kind of around kind of a three-county area basically.”

Hilger, who joined the VFW in 1980, served as its commander from 1982-1984. Prohaska served as commander in about 1984 or 1985, Hilger said, with Sabata taking over in 1986.

Prohaska was voted as commander at the VFW’s most recent meeting, Hilger noted.

Sabata said that while he’s “getting older and getting slower,” he’ll continue being involved in the VFW and helping out other veterans.

“A lot of my Vietnam veterans that I was in Vietnam with, they already passed away and (others) I keep in touch with a few of them,” Sabata said. “Hopefully God willing, give me a few more years to help other veterans and still lead my honor guard.”

