Santa Claus visits start Thursday at Winfield's

Friends of David City has made plans for socially-distanced Santa Claus visits in the downtown area this month.
From 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and on Dec. 17, Santa Claus, his elf, the Grinch and Buddy the Elf can be found in Winfield's, 467 D St.
Friends of David City Member Deb Dinkelman said the Santa visits are usually held in the Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 Fifth St., but that's not possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Because of the numbers and such, we can't use the library this year," Dinkelman said.
The woman who manages Winfield's, Jacque Masek, is a member of the Friends of David City, which is why the Santa visit is being held there. The plan is to decorate the back part of Winfield's using some of the Hallmark decorations from the holiday special filmed in David City last year.
Treats at the event will be provided by Friends of the Library and Butler County Health Care Center.
The group is asking that people who wish to attend to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Families will be let into the back of Winfield's to visit with Santa one at a time to ensure social distancing.
"The front part of Winfield's will be where everybody can come in the door and socially distance, and that's where we'll have these characters out there to entertain the kids," Dinkelman said.
Although the Santa visits can still happen, attendees are not allowed to sit on Santa's lap.
The group is also holding a hat, mitten and scarf drive during the Santa visits. Dale's Food Pride, 634 E St., will be another drop-off location for those donations.
"I understand there is a need out there so, we will donate those to the area schools," Dinkelman said.
Additionally, she said, Winfield's will also be a drop-off location for the Stuff the Cruiser donation drive during the Santa visits.
New Butler County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Parridgen said the Stuff the Cruiser event was almost canceled this year, but the Chamber stepped in and, by partnering with the Butler County Sheriff's Office, were able to make it happen.
"We're asking for new, unwrapped gifts for children of all ages," Parridgen said.
Non-perishable food items and monetary donations are also being accepted, he said. Donations can be left between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Chamber office, 475 D St., and at the downtown Bank of the Valley location, 502 N. Fifth St.
Stuff the Cruiser donations are being accepted through Dec. 18.
On Dec. 18, Santa will be available again in the parking lot of the Sheriff's Department, 451 N. Fifth St. More information on that event can be found on the Butler County, NE Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
"That will be the last day, from 4 to 6 p.m., that anyone can drop off their gifts or donations for this event," Parridgen said.
Parridgen said all donations will benefit residents of Butler County.
People will be able to pick up donations between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the community room at Sunshine Court, 1125 N. Third St. They do not need to sign up or call ahead to be able to do that, Parridgen said — they can just come.
"Anyone in need of assistance will be able to come in and pretty much go shopping," Parridgen said. "That's why we're not having the gifts wrapped."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
