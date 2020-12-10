Santa Claus visits start Thursday at Winfield's

"The front part of Winfield's will be where everybody can come in the door and socially distance, and that's where we'll have these characters out there to entertain the kids," Dinkelman said.

Although the Santa visits can still happen, attendees are not allowed to sit on Santa's lap.

The group is also holding a hat, mitten and scarf drive during the Santa visits. Dale's Food Pride, 634 E St., will be another drop-off location for those donations.

"I understand there is a need out there so, we will donate those to the area schools," Dinkelman said.

Additionally, she said, Winfield's will also be a drop-off location for the Stuff the Cruiser donation drive during the Santa visits.

New Butler County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Parridgen said the Stuff the Cruiser event was almost canceled this year, but the Chamber stepped in and, by partnering with the Butler County Sheriff's Office, were able to make it happen.

"We're asking for new, unwrapped gifts for children of all ages," Parridgen said.