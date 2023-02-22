The David City and Aquinas Catholic speech teams are keeping their eyes on the prize with conferences coming up this weekend.

The Scouts are looking to capture another state title this year after being named Class C-1 state champions last season.

Head coach Jarod Ockander said the team has 19 members this year and, with the group being senior heavy, the students are motivated to leave a legacy for the team.

The speech season begins in December, after the conclusion of one act. The kids prepare a speech/presentation, which they then continually present at different competitions with the goal of steadily improving.

The Scouts have seen that improvement over this season, Ockander said.

“We have to because Malcolm will be a good team in our class and Boone Central will also be good competition for us in our class,” Ockander said. “If we want to defend our state title from last year, we need to keep getting better and not settling for just being good. We need to make sure that we take care of all of our business.”

The team’s most important practice day is Monday as that’s when the students will make changes to their performances and fine-tune them in preparation for that weekend’s competition, Ockander added.

The Scouts also attend highly competitive meets.

“We try to go to good meets and then see really good competition,” Ockander said. “We've been to a couple of meets versus Millard North and Lincoln East and those two are definitely the two top teams in any class. Nobody really is even close to either of those teams, but when you compete against them you're going to have to be at your best in order to beat them.”

At Aquinas, there are 22 students on the speech team this year, according to head coach Matt Grady.

Grady noted he has a “young” team this season.

“A lot of freshmen, and that's good for building the program but it's also a little bit more challenging when we get to meets,” Grady said.

The way Grady prepares the new team members for competitions is somewhat simple.

“I tell them that the first round is going to be the worst one of their lives, and then it gets better,” he said. “They go to their first round and they’re like, ‘You're right, it was awful.’ And then they go to their second round, they're like, ‘Yeah, you're right, it’s not that bad.’”

Additionally, when the last round is over, Grady tells the kids to focus on what’s next, even if they performed poorly before. That principle also carries over from last season, he added.

“If a kid made mistake the year before, and they're worried about being able to make it again, I just say ‘well … that was last year, it's over. We're focusing on the next round,’” Grady said. “I also like to ask them what they're doing on a daily basis, I say ‘What are you doing today to make state finals?’ It usually keeps them in that mindset of ‘I’ve got to keep improving, I’ve got to keep pushing.’”

Despite being newcomers, the freshmen have been succeeding this year, Grady added. The students are given manageable goals, such as if they received last place at one meet, they then aim to get second to last at the next meet.

“They usually far exceed those goals,” Grady said. “They are a great class. They're fast learners.”

The David City Invitational had been held Feb. 11, which saw more than 600 entries and 25 schools.

The Scouts saw three individuals place first – Braxton Small in serious prose, Keetyn Valentine in poetry and Valori Olson in persuasive speaking. Angel Carias placed first in humorous interpretation at a Columbus Lakeview meet held Feb. 17, with Valentine placing first again in poetry at the Aquinas Catholic 4N6 meet held Feb. 18

For the Monarchs, Tate Hain placed first in humorous prose at the David City meet and Natalie Kovar placed third in serious prose at the home invite.

Ockander said the Scouts are hoping to win conference this weekend. If they do win, it will be the 15th year in a row the David City team has taken conference.

Grady added the Monarchs are looking to be in the top four at conference. Last year, Aquinas made it to state with one student breaking into finals.

Grady said they appreciate the support of the community.

“We could not do what we do without them,” Grady said. “We're so blessed to have the parents that we do, and the support from the administration that we do.”