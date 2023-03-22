When members of the David City speech team walked into the David City High School gymnasium on March 17, it was to the sound of cheers and applause.

For the second year in a row, the Scouts were named the Class C1 State Speech Champions, during the state competition held March 16. The team received a whopping 214 points, 92 more points than runner-up Boone Central and 118 points ahead of third-player Malcolm.

The students, according to David City speech coach Jarod Ockander, bought into the process of practicing hard every Monday to continue getting better every single week.

The Scouts had 13 students qualify for finals, Ockander added, and the team knew at that point it would be doing well at state.

“They were obviously pretty excited (being named state champs),” Ockander said. “We had worked pretty hard in order to make that happen and accomplish that. Anytime that you go out and try to achieve something and then you get it done, it's a huge accomplishment. And then doing it in back-to-back years is also really significant.”

In the individual results, Angel Carias and Braxton Small placed first in duet acting with Joey Scribner and Hannah Scribner taking fifth; Keetyn Valentine placed first in poetry and second in POI; Valori Olson took first in persuasive and Caroline Slama took second; Small placed second in serious prose with Hannah Scribner taking fourth; Carias took second in humorous prose and Neil Olson placed fourth; Natalie Summers placed third in informative; and Valori Olson placed third in extemporaneous with Mikah Mittleider taking sixth.

Also competing at state were Autumn Lindsley, Sidnee Busch, Kaylee Dresch, Natalie Robak and Brittin Valentine.

This year’s team had a higher level of focus that isn’t always there, Ockander said. The seniors this year had been disappointed their sophomore year because no one had broken into finals. Last year, he added, though they won state overall, they were disappointed that they didn’t win any events.

“They wanted to kind of rectify both of those situations,” Ockander said. “Sometimes you work incredibly hard, you trust the process and then things still don't quite work out for you. You have to do everything correctly, and then you have to get a couple of breaks here or there also. We just tried to control everything that we could control.”

The school held a celebration the day after the state contest, on March 17, during which the team’s state qualifiers were recognized and the seniors (two were gone that day) had the chance to say a few words and answer a random question relating to speech.

Small noted how, during speech competitions, you are hyperaware of your entire body, from your eyebrows to your toes, and of every word you speak.

“I feel like anyone can do speech but not everyone can do it. I don't know the skill set to do it but I … would practice to get to the level you want to compete at,” Small said. “OK, we are the hardest working, most well-coached, most talented team in all of Nebraska. And I’m like ‘OK, maybe,’ but I can’t argue with a trophy.”

Busch thanked Keetyn Valentine for encouraging her to try out speech this year. She had a lot of fun, Busch said, and she’s happy she ended up joining.

Mittleider said he joined speech for the first time this year and it was a bit difficult at times to schedule practices, but it had also been enjoyable. Although the competitions could get repetitive, they introduced some form of new challenge as well.

Valori Olson described her four years on the speech team as “amazing.”

“I'm really glad that we have something to show for all the hard work and dedication that we've put in over the last couple of years, especially for people who joined recently,” Valori Olson said. “I'm so, so glad you did because this year has been amazing.”

Summers said speech has been one of the hardest activities she’s been involved in. When competing in front of the judges, you can tell when you’ve made a mistake and you have to hope that they don’t know it too, she added.

“In that moment, you can just really appreciate public speaking and your competence and willingness to get out there and put yourself out there,” Summers said. “… I'm just really glad that I was able to be a part of this team and watch all of you guys grow as speakers as well as myself. As a three-time state qualifier, I can say that we're pretty good at what we do and I'm really proud to say that.”

Lindsley noted how, after school in the middle of speech practices, someone across the hallway may hear someone randomly screaming, which is a normal occurrence. She added she has been glad to be part of this team and is looking forward to seeing the underclassmen come back to speech next year.

Carias said that it’s been the “greatest team a guy could ask for,” with all of the speech team members being talented and also supportive of one another.

“We're doing our speeches. We're getting better. We're dominating. …It's an amazing thing to do. I know some of you like to talk a lot,” Carias told the crowd. “So y'all better join and you can be a part of the state championship next year when these guys take it.”

Quite a few speech team members are graduating this year, but Ockander said he expects the underclassmen from this year’s team to come back next year.

Capturing a state title for the second year in a row takes a lot of hard work, he added.

“Sometimes it doesn't quite work out for you, even if you've put in all the effort,” Ockander said. “Even though we've had some success in the past, it still should be celebrated every time it happens, because it's a testament to the culture that the students have built and the commitment that David City High School has made to making sure that we do our best in in the arts.”