Second bird flu case confirmed in Butler County

A second case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Butler County, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

It’s the third confirmed case of HPAI found in Nebraska this month. The first was in a backyard flock in Merrick County that was announced on March 16. The second case – now known as Butler County 1 – was announced earlier this week and impacted a flock of 570,000 broilers. The third case – Butler County 2 – was announced Thursday evening.

The third case, which impacts a flock of 400,000 broilers, is located within the 6.2-mile control zone that the NDA established around Butler County 1.

“The locations of the Butler County farms are in close proximity to each other. This further emphasizes continued diligence of biosecurity and timely response to control this highly contagious disease,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said, in a provided statement.

Butler County 2 is now under quarantine and a 6.2-mile control zone will be established around that infected premises. Premises that fall within the zone will not be allowed to move birds or poultry products on or off their property without permission from the NDA. The birds in Butler County 2 will be “humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner.”

According to a Thursday NDA press release, the composting of the Butler County 1 broilers are in progress. The depopulation of the Butler County 2 birds are in progress.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. Wild birds can carry the virus without becoming sick, while domesticated birds can become very sick.

Symptoms of HPAI in poultry include: a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea. HPAI can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing any other symptoms. HPAI can survive for weeks in contaminated environments.

Poultry owners should report unusual poultry bird deaths or sick birds to NDA at 402-471-2351, or through USDA at 866-536-7593.

Enhanced biosecurity helps prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and diseases including HPAI. NDA and USDA have resources available to help poultry owners step up their biosecurity efforts.

•Know the warning signs of infectious bird diseases like HPAI. Be on the lookout for unusual signs of behavior, severe illness and/or sudden deaths.

•Restrict access to your property and poultry.

•Keep it clean. Wear clean clothes, scrub boots/shoes with disinfectant and wash hands thoroughly before and after contact with your flock.

•If you, your employees or family have been on other farms, or other places where there is livestock and/or poultry, clean and disinfect your vehicle tires and equipment before returning home.

•Don’t share equipment, tools, or other supplies with other livestock or poultry owners.

•In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, making sure wild birds cannot access domestic poultry’s feed and water sources.

•Report sick birds immediately to: NDA at 402-471-2351; the USDA at 866-536-7593; or your veterinarian. Early detection is important to prevent the spread of disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk to people getting HPAI infections from birds is low. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

For more information about avian influenza, visit NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian/index.html or the USDA’s website aphis.usda.gov/aphis/. Additional information on biosecurity for backyard flocks can be found at healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov.

