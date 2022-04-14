Second boosters now available

Second COVID-19 booster shots are now recommended for adults aged 50 or older and those with compromised immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its booster dose guidance to reflect this change. According to the Four Corners Health Department, a second Pfizer or Moderna booster dose is available for those individuals at least four months after the first booster.

“It is recommended that people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine get the Pfizer or Moderna booster,” Four Corners reported in its April COVID update. “It is advised that those who got a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to get the same booster as their initial vaccine, but they can mix and match depending on preference or availability—except for adolescents age 12-17 who are only able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.”

There have been six additional deaths in Four Corners’ district that have been determined to be COVID related – these occurred in the months of September 2021, October 2021, December 2021 and February 2022. That brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 115 in the health department’s district.

According to the Four Corners COVID data dashboard, the community transmission level is moderate, with the seven-day case rate per 100,000 being 18 in the district. In Butler County, 52.38% of the population is fully vaccinated, and there has been eight reported cases of COVID in Butler County in the past 14 days, according to the data.

COVID vaccine clinics are being held weekly at Four Corners, 2101 N. Lincoln Avenue in York, on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. All three vaccines and boosters (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) are offered at each clinic, including Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 and over.

Registration for the vaccine clinic can be completed at fourcorners.ne.gov. Those attending the clinic should remember to bring their vaccine cards.

There are a variety of COVID test options for those who think they may have the virus.

Free drive-up COVID testing is available each week at Four Corners from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Thursday. People are asked to pre-register at fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information.

Take-home COVID test kits are also still available at the Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 N. Fifth St. in David City. Other locations offering the kits are the Four Corners Health Department in York, the Polk County Health Department in Osceola and Seward Memorial Library in Seward.

Additionally, free at-home test kits are still available through a federal program. People can order the kits at covid.gov/tests. Those who need assistance playing an order can call 1-800-232-0233. Those who purchase over-the-counter tests may get it for free or reimbursed on the cost, depending upon their health insurance.

