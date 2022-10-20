 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sellers, Yindrick named Aquinas homecoming king and queen

Aquinas hoco

Luke Sellers, right, and Mara Yindrick were named the 2022 Aquinas Catholic High School homecoming king and queen on Oct. 15. Coronation was at the dance on Saturday night of homecoming week. The senior class decorated the school’s north gym for the theme of “Monarchs” of Pop” for the dance, which was the last activity of the action-packed week. Throughout the rest of the week, students had dress-up days, class games, and a pep rally. The Senior Class won the games. Biological science teacher John Wehrs organizes all spirit events during the week.

 COURTESY PHOTO

