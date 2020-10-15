Sen. Bruce Bostelman

Dear Friends -
This year has been a whirlwind for all of us here in the 23rd District. As we continue to deal with the overall effects of the coronavirus and work towards a full recovery from last year’s flooding, I would be honored to earn your support for a second term. Over the past four years we’ve achieved so much together, and I want to briefly share a few highlights from that work.
Property Tax Relief: Since day one, I’ve been fighting for property tax relief for you. This year, LB 1107 delivered $650 million in property tax relief. This bill provides the property tax relief Nebraska’s families, agriculture producers, small businesses and homeowners desperately need. The bill also includes a provision that grows this property tax relief so that it continues to provide meaningful relief over time. Thanks in part for great collaboration on property tax relief, I have earned the support of the Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraska Farm Bureau.
Pro-Life: I believe that life begins at conception, and over the last four years, I’ve voted for every pro-life bill in the Legislature. This year, I supported LB 814, which banned dismemberment abortion in Nebraska. I am Nebraska Right to Life’s pro-life incumbent, and have the endorsement of former District 23 pro-life Sens. Loran Schmit and Chris Langemeier.
Flood Recovery: Last year, District 23 and the State of Nebraska experienced the most widespread flooding in our history. One of my top priorities has been working to ensure the state is prepared for future flooding events. My bill, LB 1201, requires the Department of Natural Resources to create a state flood mitigation plan. I look forward to future planning to help better protect our communities from future natural disasters.
Rural Health care: I also worked hard to pass LB 1002, allowing EMS to restock medication, used during transport of a person, at a hospital pharmacy. It also creates two new EMS classifications: Critical Care Paramedic and Community Paramedicine. EMS stakeholders helped develop this legislation and modernize EMS regulations that will greatly improve patient care in communities across Nebraska.
Second Amendment: As a gun owner and the only candidate endorsed by the NRA, I have stood up for our right to bear arms. I led the only successful charge to pass a pro-Second Amendment bill in the last four years. And I’ve fought against “red flag” laws, which would erode our Second Amendment rights.
In my second term, I will build on these successes by continuing to fight for more property tax relief, working to ensure we receive our fair share of state aid to rural schools, connecting more of our communities with broadband internet, standing up for our veterans and law enforcement, and continuing to expand health care options. I ask for your support on your early ballot or at the polls on Nov. 3rd. Together, we can continue to deliver new tax relief and help our rural communities thrive.
Sincerely,
Sen. Bruce Bostelman
