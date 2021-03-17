Senior Center reopening in April

"I think they're really antsy to come in and eat. I do believe once everybody gets their shots that they're going to be willing to come in and eat," McDonald said.

COVID-19 first forced the senior center to close on March 18, 2020. When case numbers dropped in July, the facility had a soft reopening.

"We opened back up in the morning just for social time for a couple of hours," McDonald said.

That stopped in the late fall when rising COVID-19 cases forced the senior center to close once more.

That closure ended a little over two weeks ago with another soft opening on March 1. McDonald said things are going well so far.

"Probably six or seven people come in every morning for coffee just to socialize," McDonald said.

Normally around this time of year, there would be about 10 people in for coffee and social time in the morning, McDonald said, with more people playing cards.

"And then during lunch, we would have 30 to 40 people," McDonald said. "Right now we're down to like 12 take-out meals plus about 30 home delivery meals."