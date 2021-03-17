Senior Center reopening in April

After more than a year of teetering between being closed and offering partial services, the Butler County Senior Center hopes to fully reopen on April 1.
At a Monday morning meeting of the Butler County Board of Supervisors, several supervisors agreed that the seniors need the facility to be open again.
Butler County Senior Services Director Diana McDonald said the senior center, 592 D St., primarily lost its ability to function as a social gathering space due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What has hurt them (the seniors) and what they really miss is being able to get together and talk to one another face-to-face," McDonald said.
Many of them live alone, McDonald said.
Under the senior center’s current plan to fully reopen on April 1, in-person congregate meals will start again, although the senior center will maintain 6 feet of distance between seats. Visitors must sanitize their hands and do a temperature check.
At the Monday meeting, District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda said masks will be recommended but not required.
McDonald told The Banner-Press it can be hard for some of the seniors to breathe while wearing a mask let alone while wearing two, a practice the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently endorsed.
"I think they're really antsy to come in and eat. I do believe once everybody gets their shots that they're going to be willing to come in and eat," McDonald said.
COVID-19 first forced the senior center to close on March 18, 2020. When case numbers dropped in July, the facility had a soft reopening.
"We opened back up in the morning just for social time for a couple of hours," McDonald said.
That stopped in the late fall when rising COVID-19 cases forced the senior center to close once more.
That closure ended a little over two weeks ago with another soft opening on March 1. McDonald said things are going well so far.
"Probably six or seven people come in every morning for coffee just to socialize," McDonald said.
Normally around this time of year, there would be about 10 people in for coffee and social time in the morning, McDonald said, with more people playing cards.
"And then during lunch, we would have 30 to 40 people," McDonald said. "Right now we're down to like 12 take-out meals plus about 30 home delivery meals."
The senior center facilities may have been closed to the public for the last year, but people could still take advantage of some of its offerings when it was half-open during the summer and early fall.
"We were still open to rent out hospital equipment, and if anybody wanted to come in to get books or puzzles or anything like that, we were here for that," McDonald said.
The senior center also continued to provide meals to seniors in the community, throughout both the closures and the half-closures.
"That whole time we've been doing home-delivered meals and to-go meals out of our east entrance. We've just had them come in, socially-distanced, one at a time to pick up their meal," McDonald said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.