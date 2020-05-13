Senior Cruise Night proves successful

The Butler County Chamber of Commerce’s Senior Cruise Night had an extremely good turnout with an estimated 70 high school seniors in attendance.
“It went remarkably well,” said Todd DeWispelare, president of the chamber’s board of directors, of last weekend's celebration. “We were extremely happy with the turnout.”
Seniors from David City Public, Aquinas, East Butler Public and Shelby-Rising City Public were lined up at the fairgrounds in decorated vehicles while loved ones and community members were welcome to honk and express congratulations to the graduating class.
“We just kind of told everyone they can park where they want,” DeWispelare said. “They liked the fact it was county-wide.”
He noted that a large number of people attended to show their support of the seniors, even though they might not know any graduating students personally.
DeWispelare said they kept Directed Health Measure standards by ensuring that each vehicle stayed at least 10 feet apart.
“We doubled it to 20 feet to be extra safe,” he said.
Local law enforcement and first responders also attended to show their support as well. DeWispelare said he thanks the Butler County Agricultural Society for the use of the fairgrounds.
Setting up for the event proved to be a team effort as all members of the chamber board worked for several hours to ensure the Cruise Night went smoothly, DeWispelare noted.
DeWispelare said the chamber has received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from both community members and seniors themselves.
“Seniors thanked us over and over and we were glad we could do it,” he added.
“We’re trying to give them a sense of community support."
DeWispelare said it would usually be shown via a traditional commencement ceremony, which seniors are unable to have due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some high schools are still planning to hold an in-person graduation ceremony, such as East Butler Public.
East Butler High Principal Michael Eldridge said they have two potential dates set aside for their commencement: July 25 for the initial date and Aug. 1 as a back-up date.
“Our seniors didn’t want anything virtually, they wanted a traditional ceremony, and I am hoping that we are able to provide that for them,” Eldridge said in an email Monday night.
Shelby-Rising City seniors can expect a graduation ceremony at 4 p.m. July 31, said Principal Cody Bobolz.
"Our first option is to have a traditional ceremony, but if that doesn't work because of restrictions, then we will have a ceremony in the HS (high school) parking lot," Bobolz said in an email Tuesday morning.
Aquinas Principal Dave McMahon said earlier this month that they would also hold an in-person event, set for June 1.
McMahon said that school officials chose that date as two seniors are leaving for the military the following day, June 2.
“We’re trying to do something for them before they leave,” McMahon noted.
As for David City Public seniors, a virtual ceremony will be held on May 16.
Cortney Couch, principal at David City Public High, said that individual photo shoots of the seniors in the caps and gowns were taken then combined into one composite shot. Also, the traditional speeches were recorded, as were videos of the seniors receiving their diplomas one by one.
These elements are incorporated into a virtual ceremony which will be streamed on Striv starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. A parade will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Along with graduation day, area seniors will be able to look back on the special Cruise Night held in their honor.
“In this case, we wanted to show them we support them,” DeWispelare said. “Maybe they’ve never met them but they have their back.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
