Senior Cruise Night proves successful

"Our first option is to have a traditional ceremony, but if that doesn't work because of restrictions, then we will have a ceremony in the HS (high school) parking lot," Bobolz said in an email Tuesday morning.

Aquinas Principal Dave McMahon said earlier this month that they would also hold an in-person event, set for June 1.

McMahon said that school officials chose that date as two seniors are leaving for the military the following day, June 2.

“We’re trying to do something for them before they leave,” McMahon noted.

As for David City Public seniors, a virtual ceremony will be held on May 16.

Cortney Couch, principal at David City Public High, said that individual photo shoots of the seniors in the caps and gowns were taken then combined into one composite shot. Also, the traditional speeches were recorded, as were videos of the seniors receiving their diplomas one by one.

These elements are incorporated into a virtual ceremony which will be streamed on Striv starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. A parade will follow at 2:30 p.m.

Along with graduation day, area seniors will be able to look back on the special Cruise Night held in their honor.