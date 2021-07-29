Seward native to talk about Husker book during library presentation

The Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City plans to herald in the football season with a presentation from a Seward native on her 2019 book about Husker traditions.
Debra Kleve White is slated to host a presentation on her book -- "The Spirit of Nebraska: A History of Husker Game Day Traditions - the Tunnel Walk, Mascots, Cheer, and More" -- at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the library, 399 N. Fifth St. in David City.
"We were looking for an August program to get us into the feeling of fall. Husker football is such a part of that, so we thought that was a good connection," Hruska Memorial Public Library Director Kay Schmid said.
Kleve White grew up in Seward and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she was a member of the spirit squad from 1977 to 1980.
"I'm still involved, to this day, with the spirit squad there," Kleve White said.
She has lived in Austin, Texas, for about 40 years but said she frequently spends time in Lincoln. Of course, she'll also be in Nebraska in August to discuss her book.
Kleve White said she plans to bring some vintage memorabilia for display at her presentation in the David City library's community room. She said her presentation will include some interesting tidbits from the book.
"I will have a PowerPoint with some pictures and I will talk about myself, my journey, how the book came about," Kleve White said.
Kleve White published the book in February 2019, but worked on it for approximately 15 years leading up to that. She said it all started while she was doing research for a 100th anniversary spirit squad reunion, celebration and football halftime show back in 2003.
"I didn't start out to write a book," Kleve White said, laughing. "…In doing research and putting it all together, I started finding out all this interesting information that Husker fans wouldn't know and I decided I needed to write a book to share that."
Kleve White said the book mostly focuses on UNL's early history, even before the football program began, and looks at the introduction of the sport and cheer squad.
"I really wanted to focus on the early part and how progressive Nebraska was," Kleve White said.
For example, she said, Nebraska had the first female college cheerleaders starting in 1917. Before that, in the 1800s, it was home to some of the first Black football players.
"Some teams wouldn't play Nebraska because of that," Kleve White said.
The book also includes sections on Husker fans, the history of football and the evolution of the university's mascot.
Kleve White said her book is already in 54 libraries around Nebraska, including the one in David City.
"It's in a lot of book stores and gift stores in Lincoln and Omaha," Kleve White said. "It's in Barnes & Noble, it's in York at the Hallmark store."
Meanwhile, Schmid noted that people interested in attending Kleve White's Aug. 23 presentation in the library's community room should reserve a spot ahead of time.
"They do need to reserve a seat just because we do provide refreshments," Schmid said.
Schmid said people can call the library at 402-367-3100 to save a spot.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.