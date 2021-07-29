Seward native to talk about Husker book during library presentation

The Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City plans to herald in the football season with a presentation from a Seward native on her 2019 book about Husker traditions.

Debra Kleve White is slated to host a presentation on her book -- "The Spirit of Nebraska: A History of Husker Game Day Traditions - the Tunnel Walk, Mascots, Cheer, and More" -- at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the library, 399 N. Fifth St. in David City.

"We were looking for an August program to get us into the feeling of fall. Husker football is such a part of that, so we thought that was a good connection," Hruska Memorial Public Library Director Kay Schmid said.

Kleve White grew up in Seward and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she was a member of the spirit squad from 1977 to 1980.

"I'm still involved, to this day, with the spirit squad there," Kleve White said.

She has lived in Austin, Texas, for about 40 years but said she frequently spends time in Lincoln. Of course, she'll also be in Nebraska in August to discuss her book.

Kleve White said she plans to bring some vintage memorabilia for display at her presentation in the David City library's community room. She said her presentation will include some interesting tidbits from the book.