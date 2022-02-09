Sewer inspection update

Johnson Services recently completed a thorough camera inspection of the sewer main lines on the south side of David City.

"There are points...where you turn the camera upwards and you can see sky (from) inside a sewer main," David City Water Supervisor Aaron Gustin said at a Jan. 26 David City Council meeting.

Gustin said the results of the inspection fill four large binders.

The council hired Johnson Services to do the south side camera work in July, but the city has been working to address problems with the sewer system for years.

Repairs and replacements have already taken place on the north side of town, largely done as part of the decades-long Northwest drainage project -- which has also addressed urban stormwater flooding problems -- and the multi-million dollar downtown renovation project, formal planning for which started in 2014 with multi-phase construction wrapping up about five years later.

Now the city seems to be preparing to tackle the south side of town.

"We've done half the job," Mayor Alan Zavodny said at the Jan. 26 meeting. "We need to finish this."

The south side sewer system camera inspection was necessary to get a clear picture of where attention is needed.

"They did say it is not as severe as the north side was, but there are some areas that need to be fixed," Gustin said. "There is main they discovered that there's no record of us having. We found one of those when we were installing the water main on Iowa (Street). ... Someone just broke the side out of the sewer main and butted up another piece to it. ... They didn't even bother to duct-tape (it)."

In a Feb. 4 email to the Banner-Press, Gustin indicated that the next step will be selecting an engineering firm to design the south side system repairs.

"We have the results and will be sending out an RFP (request for proposal) to engineering firms to get a proposal on CIP (Cure In Place) lining and repairing the South Side Collection system," Gustin said in the email.

Addressing the city's sewer system will hopefully help with infiltration issues that have contributed to problems at the wastewater treatment facility for years.

Inflow and infiltration Inflow and infiltration are terms for how stormwater runoff and groundwater enter the sanitary sewer system. Inflow enters the system through rain leaders, sump pumps, storm sewer cross connections and foundation drains that are connected to sanitary sewer pipes. Inflow is highest during major storms and can more than triple wastewater volumes. Infiltration is more gradual and happens when water seeps into sanitary sewer pipes through cracks, leaky pipe joints or deteriorated manholes.

During times of heavy precipitation, extra water makes its way into the sewer system through leaks and holes in the pipes, adding a great deal of volume to the amount of flow passing through the wastewater treatment facility. In the past, the excess flow has contributed to flooding events at the facility's pump house.

During the Jan. 26 meeting, Zavodny indicated that the south side repairs are a good candidate for money the city expects to receive under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal COVID-19 relief bill.

"This is something that we should use ARPA funds or the federal funds that are going to be coming us," Zavodny said. "That's one-time money...and this is how you get this kind of a project done."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.