Shelby Fire and Rescue receives grant
Shelby Fire and Rescue receives grant

Shelby

Shelby Fire and Rescue personnel Alicia Hoadley, left, Jon Eller and Denise Kumlicek accept a $17,500 grant from Scott Mueller on Aug. 29 at the Ramada Hotel and River’s Edge Convention Center in Columbus. The fire department was one of several nonprofits receiving money raised during the 2021 Cattlemen's Ball, which was held June 4-5 on land owned by Scott and Pat Mueller of Columbus.

 Hannah Schrodt

Shelby Fire and Rescue in Polk County was awarded a $17,500 grant from the Cattlemen's Ball on Aug. 29 at the Ramada Hotel and River’s Edge Convention Center in Columbus.

Denise Kumlicek of Shelby Fire and Rescue said the grant will be used to purchase a new defibrillator system for the department. 

"On Dec. 31 of this year, it’s 20 years old and it can’t be repaired or certified anymore, so that’s where this money is going, so we can continue to try to save lives," Kumlicek said.

The 2021 Cattlemen's Ball was held June 4-5 on land owned by Scott and Pat Mueller in Columbus. A total of $1,773,357.19 was raised from the event. Ten percent of the funds benefit area nonprofits while 90% -- in this case, $1,578,057.05 -- is donated to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.

“It took a lot of hard work and we appreciated all of the people that participated," Mueller said. "It takes a community to do something like this and everyone played a vital role in that.”

Twenty-nine grants totaling $175,300.14 were handed out locally during a presentation held Aug. 29.

The largest grants included $35,000 to Creston Rural Fire for new bunker gear; $12,000 to the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce for the purchase of automated external defibrillators for nonprofits; $21,000 to Clarkson Rescue Squad for an electric cot and POWER-load system; $10,000 to the Leigh Volunteer Fire Department for an extractor for firefighters' turnout gear; $9,000 to Sammy's Superheroes for care packages for families whose kids have been diagnosed with cancer; and several other organizations.

"Together we were able to not only support the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center but also many local groups who give every day to the safety and betterment of our communities," Mueller told the Banner-Press on Monday. "So to all those groups, thank you for your service to our communities."

