Shelby Fire and Rescue receives grant

Shelby Fire and Rescue in Polk County was awarded a $17,500 grant from the Cattlemen's Ball on Aug. 29 at the Ramada Hotel and River’s Edge Convention Center in Columbus.

Denise Kumlicek of Shelby Fire and Rescue said the grant will be used to purchase a new defibrillator system for the department.

"On Dec. 31 of this year, it’s 20 years old and it can’t be repaired or certified anymore, so that’s where this money is going, so we can continue to try to save lives," Kumlicek said.

The 2021 Cattlemen's Ball was held June 4-5 on land owned by Scott and Pat Mueller in Columbus. A total of $1,773,357.19 was raised from the event. Ten percent of the funds benefit area nonprofits while 90% -- in this case, $1,578,057.05 -- is donated to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.

“It took a lot of hard work and we appreciated all of the people that participated," Mueller said. "It takes a community to do something like this and everyone played a vital role in that.”

Twenty-nine grants totaling $175,300.14 were handed out locally during a presentation held Aug. 29.