Shelby-Rising City superintendent moving on after 7 years

After seven years at the helm, Shelby-Rising City Public Schools Superintendent Chip Kay is moving on.
Kay recently resigned from his role and will become Columbus Public Schools’ next director of business and finance in the fall.
“It wasn’t easy, but it was certainly the right decision,” Kay told The Banner-Press.
In a way, it’s the end of an era. The Shelby-Rising City school district has been quite productive under Kay’s leadership. He joined the district at the start of the third year after Shelby and Rising City merged and helped it continue to develop the vision for its future. In 2015, he was at the forefront when voters within the district overwhelmingly approved a $14.9-million bond issue to improve and expand facilities in Shelby.
But as big as both of those achievements were, there are other things that also stand out in Kay’s mind. He’s proud that the district continues to be a leader in innovative instruction by being a pilot school for BlendED, an educational model that combines traditional face-to-face/distance classroom methods with online delivery and participation; and an element of student control over time, place, path and pace. The district, he noted, is one of the few in Nebraska that offers 1-to-1 digital devices to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Shelby-Rising City Public Schools also has partnered with Central Community College-Columbus on ‘Career Pathways,’ a collaboration that provides high school juniors and seniors opportunities to explore career fields while also earning high school and college credits.
“I feel very good about that,” Kay said.
Shelby-Rising City School Board President Jeff Kuhnel said Kay’s departure will be bittersweet.
“He’s done a great job for our district. He’s done a lot for our district, so I hate to see him leave,” Kuhnel said, calling Kay a solid leader who always expects greatness out of the students to make them better. “But when opportunities present themselves, sometimes you have to take them.”
Kay graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Education. That same year, he began teaching business/computers at Ogallala Public Schools. In 1999, he became an assistant principal and activities director there. During that time, Kay continued his education, earning a master’s degree in 7-12 educational administration in 2001 from Chadron State College.
In 2005, he relocated to North Platte to take a business/computer teacher role for two years. He then returned to administration by becoming assistant principal, activities director and technology coordinator at Perks County Public Schools in Grant.
In 2009, Kay earned a superintendent specialist degree from UNK, and subsequently joined Shelby-Rising City.
“It was my first superintendent job, so to be honest, I didn’t know what to expect,” Kay said. “But at the end of seven years, I feel very good about everything that has happened. It has been awesome what we’ve been able to do in the district for our students.”
Kay praised the school board and the community for their commitment to making the district successful, noting the support of the bond issue, among other things, has had a direct impact on increased enrollment and opportunities for students.
His wife, Jeanne, is a para-professional within the district. She’ll stay with Shelby-Rising City for at least one more year, though he noted they will be relocating to Columbus. CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said he was excited about Kay’s pending arrival.
“Chip’s experience and credentials as a Class C-2 superintendent, building administrator and activities director is what drew us to interview him,” he said. “I have had the pleasure of getting to know Mr. Kay through the ESU 7 Supervisory Board and Superintendents roundtable. As a smaller district superintendent, you have to be everything to everyone including building the budget, supervising personnel, curriculum, and other things necessary in a smaller district.”
Kuhnel said Shelby-Rising City Public Schools has all options on the table as far as finding the district’s next superintendent. The school board, he said, may go with an interim superintendent on staff for the next year before deciding on a permanent replacement. The school board president is undoubtedly optimistic the right candidate will come about.
“There may be a diamond in the rough out there somewhere,” he said. “We want to keep the district moving forward – that’s always the biggest thing. We want to continue to take steps to the next level.”
Kay and his wife are expecting their first grandchild in the coming months, so the new job will allow him more flexibility with his schedule. It’s also just a natural step in his career, noting CPS is a bigger district.
“I feel like it’s a position that fits my skill set, my strengths,” he said of his new CPS role. “And it’s a great opportunity to work with and learn from Dr. Loeffelholz.”
One thing is for sure, though – he’ll always be grateful to the Shelby-Rising City area for its support throughout the years.
“This community has been tremendous,” he said.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.