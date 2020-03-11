Shelby-Rising City superintendent moving on after 7 years

Kay praised the school board and the community for their commitment to making the district successful, noting the support of the bond issue, among other things, has had a direct impact on increased enrollment and opportunities for students.

His wife, Jeanne, is a para-professional within the district. She’ll stay with Shelby-Rising City for at least one more year, though he noted they will be relocating to Columbus. CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said he was excited about Kay’s pending arrival.

“Chip’s experience and credentials as a Class C-2 superintendent, building administrator and activities director is what drew us to interview him,” he said. “I have had the pleasure of getting to know Mr. Kay through the ESU 7 Supervisory Board and Superintendents roundtable. As a smaller district superintendent, you have to be everything to everyone including building the budget, supervising personnel, curriculum, and other things necessary in a smaller district.”

Kuhnel said Shelby-Rising City Public Schools has all options on the table as far as finding the district’s next superintendent. The school board, he said, may go with an interim superintendent on staff for the next year before deciding on a permanent replacement. The school board president is undoubtedly optimistic the right candidate will come about.