Sheriff Dion reflects on COVID

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and political tensions across the country, Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion has been ensuring that both officers and the public alike are staying safe in his neck of the woods.
Dion said that coronavirus concerns have resulted in some of his deputies being placed in quarantine.
“It put my deputies in quarantine a few different times,” Dion said. “They were both negative. Both instances occurred while they were making an arrest.”
Deputies wear personal protection equipment while working to limit possible exposure.
“During every traffic stop, we wear gloves and a mask as much as we can to prepare,” Dion noted. “In our business, it’s just very fluid. You conduct a traffic stop and it could lead to something else very quickly. And sometimes having that mask on and the protective gear, it’s a lot.”
But, the sheriff’s office is continuing operations as normal.
“Our patrol has not changed. We are still conducting patrol in the county. That has not stopped,” Dion said. “We have a job to do, and we’re going to continue to do that.”
According to Dion, the crime rate has been stable during the pandemic.
“There’s an upswing from one area to another. In Butler County, I can answer for that, that we’ve been pretty steady. We’ve been pretty constant,” he noted.
The department has also been doing well in terms of being able to obtain PPE.
“We have Four Corners (Health Department), which has been supplying quite a bit of our protective equipment. We’ve been able to get the sanitizers in and masks and gloves in,” Dion said. “We really haven’t had that problem. We’ve been fortunate. Some other places are not.
With our emergency manager, he’s done a wonderful job on keeping us appraised and getting those materials to us.”
Mark Doehling, emergency manager for Butler County, noted that his office meets with Four Corners two to three times a week. A responsibility he has is ensuring that first responders, hospital employees and long-term care facilities have PPE.
As of Friday, Doehling said, Butler County had 50 confirmed cases with 42 having been in recovery; the remaining individuals are in quarantine. Four Corners Health Department announced Monday evening that there is a total of 51 cases with 43 considered as recovered.
“Right now, they’ve settled down,” Doehling added.
An increase in testing as resulted in an increase in positives, which Doehling said he considers a good thing, as those cases are being identified and those individuals being placed in quarantine.
With the Butler County Courthouse slowly reopening, more PPE is needed to continually sanitize often-touched areas, such as door handles.
Additionally, David City and Rising City first responders have an ambulance reserved for COVID-19 patient-related transfers. Protocols have been changed quite a bit to help keep first responders healthy.
“You just have to be extra careful,” Doehling said.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office consists of Dion, along with 10 deputies and a K-9 unit. There’s also a detention center and dispatch center.
Dion has been with the sheriff’s department since 1999; he took over as sheriff in 2019.
Since he took over as sheriff, Dion noted that his department is finally fully staffed.
“We’re going in a really good direction,” he said. “We have a full staff. We haven’t been that way in quite a while because of deputies moving onto different areas.”
Dion said he expects his department to continue wearing PPE and being cautious of COVID-19 exposure, even when the threat of the virus finally passes.
“I think this just brought to light the contact from person to person,” he said. “You take it for granted that nothing would ever happen. And this kind of brought it to light. Anything can happen out there. Anything is transferable from one person to another and can put a deputy at risk. Not just the deputy, the public in general. It’s just a scary time for everybody.”
Dion said he encourages residents to remain cautious and limit any possible exposure to COVID-19.
“I would like to see people stay as safe as they can,” Dion said. “While going out into public, wear a mask and gloves and just be pre-cautious.”
