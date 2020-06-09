Sheriff Dion reflects on COVID

Additionally, David City and Rising City first responders have an ambulance reserved for COVID-19 patient-related transfers. Protocols have been changed quite a bit to help keep first responders healthy.

“You just have to be extra careful,” Doehling said.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office consists of Dion, along with 10 deputies and a K-9 unit. There’s also a detention center and dispatch center.

Dion has been with the sheriff’s department since 1999; he took over as sheriff in 2019.

Since he took over as sheriff, Dion noted that his department is finally fully staffed.

“We’re going in a really good direction,” he said. “We have a full staff. We haven’t been that way in quite a while because of deputies moving onto different areas.”

Dion said he expects his department to continue wearing PPE and being cautious of COVID-19 exposure, even when the threat of the virus finally passes.