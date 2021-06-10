Sheriff reminds drivers to travel safely following accident

"Please, this time of year, be aware of motorcyclists," Dion said. "...Motorcyclists need to be aware, also, of their surroundings."

Columbus Police Cpt. Douglas Molczyk in nearby Platte County has similar advice for bicyclists, which are more present during the summer months.

"If you happen to be a person riding a bicycle you need to be aware of the fact that you still have to obey the traffic laws," Molczyk said.

Molczyk said the Columbus Police Department consistently sees bicyclists running stop signs.

"It's a great time to ride a bike, but you have to be aware of the fact that, while riding a bicycle on a street, you have to mind the traffic laws," Molczyk said.

Dion also repeated the time-worn call for people to drive without texting or playing loud music.

"And, I hate to say it, but no phone use period or talking on the phone at all. Go back to the basics -- put your hands on the wheel and pay attention on the road," Dion said.