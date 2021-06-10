Sheriff reminds drivers to travel safely following accident

In the wake of a recent car accident, Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion is urging drivers and riders to use common sense on the roads this summer.
The collision, which occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on May 29, involved a van and a motorcycle.
"There was a van in front of the motorcycle," Dion said. "...Both vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 81, and the van was going to turn westbound into Polk County onto their 133 Road."
There were no fatalities, but Dion said the motorcyclist was in the hospital following the collision. Dion said the incident is still under investigation.
Dion said the Sheriff's Office was one of multiple agencies to respond from Butler and Polk Counties.
"It was a quick response from all units," Dion said.
As the weather warms and more motorcyclists join drivers on the roads, Dion said people need to be aware of their surroundings.
Dion added that the department is always happy to talk about motorcycle safety with anybody.
When driving near motorcyclists, people in vehicles may need to check their blind spots more frequently and should give motorcyclists extra room to drive.
On the flip side, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) advises motorcyclists to wear helmets that are compliant with Department of Transportation (DOT) guidelines. DOT-compliant helmets sold in the United States are labeled 'FMVSS No. 218 CERTIFIED' on the back.
The NHTSA provides tips on finding a safe helmet at http://bitly.ws/e2Cq.
According to the NHTSA, a safe and correctly-worn helmet is the best brain protection in the event of a crash.
"Arms and legs should be completely covered when riding a motorcycle, ideally by wearing leather or heavy denim," the NHTSA page says. "...Boots or shoes should be high enough to cover your ankles, while gloves allow for a better grip and help protect your hands..."
The NHTSA also advises motorcyclists to wear brightly colored clothing with reflective material to be more visible to drivers.
"Please, this time of year, be aware of motorcyclists," Dion said. "...Motorcyclists need to be aware, also, of their surroundings."
Columbus Police Cpt. Douglas Molczyk in nearby Platte County has similar advice for bicyclists, which are more present during the summer months.
"If you happen to be a person riding a bicycle you need to be aware of the fact that you still have to obey the traffic laws," Molczyk said.
Molczyk said the Columbus Police Department consistently sees bicyclists running stop signs.
"It's a great time to ride a bike, but you have to be aware of the fact that, while riding a bicycle on a street, you have to mind the traffic laws," Molczyk said.
Dion also repeated the time-worn call for people to drive without texting or playing loud music.
"And, I hate to say it, but no phone use period or talking on the phone at all. Go back to the basics -- put your hands on the wheel and pay attention on the road," Dion said.
Molczyk added that drivers should be aware of how bright sunlight can affect visibility throughout the day.
"You have to be aware of the fact that if you're driving down certain streets at certain times in the day, you're going to have blinding light inside your car. And you may have to pause at a stop sign a little bit longer so that you can see," Molczyk said.
The last thing people want is to have to pick someone up off the road and call an ambulance, Molczyk said.
"We've all taken a class at one time or another and most of us have driven and seen too many accidents," Dion said. "I hate to be redundant but this is something we talk about every year ... and it's still happening."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net