At a Jan. 25 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competition, David City Public Schools students took home the glory with eight gold and three silver.

FCCLA Sponsor Tonya Zegers said the team performed well. The district in which they competed, Zegers said, is incredibly competitive. At the event, students gave their S.T.A.R. (Students Taking Action with Recognition) presentations, a public speaking and research project they spend a lot of time preparing.

The following qualified for state: Valori Olson, Repurpose and Redesign, second place gold; Reese Soukup, Chapter Service Display, first place silver; Autumn Lindsley, Interior Design, first place gold; Ava Neujahr and KD Hansen, Chapter in Review Portfolio, first place gold; Ellie Bales, Promote and Publicize FCCLA, first place gold; Abby Lindsley, Sports Nutrition, first place gold; and Jacob Lange, Career Investigation, first place silver.

One group, Kaitlyn Palik and Chloe Zegers were just shy of state qualification at a 97 on a scale of 100. Zegers said this was surprising and indicative of the level of competition that was present at the event.

"In our district, there were three in the competition and only two can go. My group got a 97, that's probably the most competitive, getting a 97 and not being able to go to state," Zegers said. "That means the others had to get 98, 99 or 100."

Zegers said she has seen her team grow, as she has many teams in her 15 years as FCCLA adviser. The seniors in her group, she said, have been friends since they were in seventh grade. Their camaraderie and experience, she said, prepared them well.

"They're all a really strong group of friends, they encouraged each other to do it as they got to high school, they also became speech kids and that has given them a lot of experience with public speaking, it kind of comes naturally," Zegers said. "Research is the longest part, but presentation is almost second nature."

Jacob Lange, one of the silver medalists and a second-year FCCLA member, said what really sets the group apart is Zegers and her leadership. Due to the nature of the grading system, Lange will go to state for his S.T.A.R. presentation.

"I really like my adviser, Mrs. Zegers. She tries to get us involved with our community by collecting toys or signing up to work at Christmas on the Bricks. We also do small things to help others such as the community shelters and food banks," Lange said.

Abigail Lindsley, another two-year member of the group, said community involvement is a key part of the group's success and ability to work together. She got involved because of her mother being on the national board of directors and her sister's involvement when she was younger.

"FCCLA stands for Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, and I think our chapter does a great part with the second C: community," Lindsley said. "The David City FCCLA chapter focuses on including our community in as much as possible."

That translates into valuable lessons in community leadership, Lindsley said. Going to national conventions with her family in the past showed her what the organization was about even before she could join.

"I think FCCLA is very important because it helps teach leadership skills and it helps develop students for their future, whether that is their future family or their future career," Lindsley said. "FCCLA teaches so many lifelong lessons that will help prepare students for the future."

The activities Lange mentioned, a toy drive and Christmas on the Bricks, are just a few among the things FCCLA does to prepare students for being involved in their community once they're out of high school, Zegers said. The group, she explained, is comprised of all sorts of students, some more involved than others outside of FCCLA. Outreach and public speaking help prepare them for the future.

"Some are very involved in school and some are quiet, never been involved. I've seen some grow into pub speakers, like Jacob Lange, super quiet and very introverted, since doing FCCLA he's been doing better in 4-H," Zegers said. "I guess I like working with kids who find a home since we like talking about family and community, we develop that closeness."