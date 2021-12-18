Slama joins Changemakers program

David City native, 4-H'er and Aquinas Catholic High School sophomore Caroline Slama is preparing for a very busy year as a 2022 national 4-H Tech Changemaker.

According to a Dec. 3 press release from the National 4-H Council, the Changemaker program "trains and equips teens to teach adults digital employability skills that include online job seeking, social media marketing, software use, and more."

"(Slama) joined the program to change the face of digital literacy in her local community of David City," the release stated.

In a Monday, Dec. 13, interview with the Banner-Press, Slama defined digital literacy as understanding how to use digital tools in safe ways.

Slama was one of five 4-H'ers across the county selected as an ambassador for the Changemakers program.

"She and her fellow team members will spend the next year teaching digital skills in their local communities while advocating for digital equity and skills education across the country as part of the national 4-H program," National 4-H Council Public Relations Manager Julia Majors said in a Dec. 3 email to the Banner-Press.

Slama said she didn't know much about the Changemakers program before she applied.

"I was at a leadership camp for 4-H and one of my local leaders said...they were looking for ambassadors for this on the national level," Slama said. "...So I signed up for it."

The first part of the selection process involved an online survey. After that, there were interviews.

When she learned she had been selected as one of the five 2022 ambassadors, Slama said she was over the moon.

"Through 4-H Tech Changemakers, hundreds of teens like (Slama) are teaching digital literacy classes designed to help everyone from small business owners to farmers," the Dec. 3 release said.

Slama said that the program covers 18 states.

"(In Nebraska,) the 10 counties that have the program are Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan, Sioux, Butler, Seward, Cass, Gage, Jefferson and Lancaster," Slama said.

Slama said she hopes to reach 100 or more adults over the next year.

"We're focusing on older people, people in rural areas and people who are minorities this year," Slama said. "...We assume a lot of younger people do understand technology because we've been raised with it."

Part of that will involve scam recognition and awareness, but it will also mean teaching people how to use email, Canvas, Photoshop and other tools to bring the internet and digital technology into peoples' daily lives.

She added that the program hopes to address the digital divide as much as possible.

"We're going to try to encourage companies to help get Wi-Fi in rural areas so that if something like the pandemic happens again...there won't be problems around who has priority of the internet," Slama said. "Do you have priority as a student or does your Mom, who has work? It's about...everyone being able to access the internet everywhere."

Slama advised that anyone interested can keep an eye on the program's website, 4-h.org/changemakers, for more information throughout the next year.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.