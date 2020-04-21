Some tips for when you're out in the field

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What’s going on in Ag? It’s planting season and everyone is ready to plant, but what are some considerations to take into account before planting soybeans and corn?

First, we want to check soil temperatures in our area, the university monitors soil temperatures around the state https://cropwatch.unl.edu/soiltemperature. You can also use a meat thermometer to check the soil temperature at the proper planting depth in your own field the day of planting. For both corn and soybeans, we want a soil temperature of at least 50°F before we plant to avoid the potential for chilling injury which can affect seed germination and seedling growth. Initial rehydration of the seed’s cells from water uptake occurs within the first 24 hours for soybeans and 48-hours for corn seeds.

During this time frame is when corn and soybeans are most susceptible to chilling injury. For corn seeds, a 48-hour window of soil temperatures at or above 50°F is critical, for soybean seeds a 24-hour window is necessary to prevent injury to the seedlings. After this critical time frame, a decrease in soil temperature is less likely to affect seed germination. You can also check the cold tolerance of your hybrid, this can be found on the seed tag or talk with your seed dealer. However, remember imbibitional chilling is a physical phenomenon that can outweigh a seed’s genetics.