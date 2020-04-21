Some tips for when you're out in the field

What’s going on in Ag? It’s planting season and everyone is ready to plant, but what are some considerations to take into account before planting soybeans and corn?
First, we want to check soil temperatures in our area, the university monitors soil temperatures around the state https://cropwatch.unl.edu/soiltemperature. You can also use a meat thermometer to check the soil temperature at the proper planting depth in your own field the day of planting. For both corn and soybeans, we want a soil temperature of at least 50°F before we plant to avoid the potential for chilling injury which can affect seed germination and seedling growth. Initial rehydration of the seed’s cells from water uptake occurs within the first 24 hours for soybeans and 48-hours for corn seeds.
During this time frame is when corn and soybeans are most susceptible to chilling injury. For corn seeds, a 48-hour window of soil temperatures at or above 50°F is critical, for soybean seeds a 24-hour window is necessary to prevent injury to the seedlings. After this critical time frame, a decrease in soil temperature is less likely to affect seed germination. You can also check the cold tolerance of your hybrid, this can be found on the seed tag or talk with your seed dealer. However, remember imbibitional chilling is a physical phenomenon that can outweigh a seed’s genetics.
So what can happen if the temperature is below 50°F? Rehydration of the corn seed’s cell at lower temperatures within the first stage of germination (48-hours) can cause cells to rupture, this can lead to nonviable swollen kernels by the abortion of the root and/or shoot growing point. When seeds take up water, cell membranes stretch and cells expand, however when a damaged cell membrane rehydrates, it may not return to its normal size and shape. This can cause cells that are leaky, which interferes with the cell’s natural processes. This is likely to reduce the corn’s growth rate and interfere with the growth of the seedling, leading to reduced stand and yield. The second phase of germinations creates an osmotic state where water diffuses into the cells, cold temperatures during this phase will likely not cause chilling injury.
For soybeans, chilling during the first phase (24-hour period) can cause severe problems because water is needed to rehydrate the cotyledons and embryo for cell membranes to become functional. Cold temperatures interfere with the proper hydration of those membranes. The imbibitional phase in soybeans is typically not very long (less than 24 hours) and can occur with relatively little soil moisture since the seed is dry. Therefore, cold temperatures 0 to 24 hours after soybeans are planted can lead to chilling injury and lower stand counts. During the second phase of germination, an osmotic condition is created where water diffuses into the living cell after the membranes have become fully functional after the first stage. Osmotic water uptake is slowed with cold temperatures, chilling during the second phase of germination causes little direct injury to the seedling’s germination. Although slow seed emergence will occur at colder temperatures.
You will also want to consider the moisture of the soil, as cold soggy soil can substantively reduce soybean and corn emergence in the field.
Slow emergence allows pathogens more time to infect seedlings, attacking their cotyledons and accessing their carbohydrate, protein, and lipid reserves. Cotyledons are critical for seedlings as this is their food source until new leaves start to photosynthesize more carbohydrates. Fungicide seed treatments are important to protect seeds if planting in April or early May in cold wet conditions.
For updated information on crops in Nebraska, please visit UNL CropWatch at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/. #NebraskaStrong
If you have any questions, please contact me at 1-402-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.
