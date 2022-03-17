Some townships to see different polling places

Voters in the Read and Ulysses townships will find themselves at new polling places for the primary election on May 10.

The change is due to the Nebraska Legislature redistricting for the 2020 census.

“Because of the Legislature split in Butler County, the Read-Ulysses polling place will not exist anymore,” Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said. “Those that live in Read Township will vote in Rising City at the Rising City Fire Department and the Ulysses Township will vote in Dwight at the Dwight Assumption Hall.”

Previously, both the Ulysses and Read township voters had cast their ballots in at the same place – Ulysses. Distance had been taken into consideration when redrawing the precinct lines, with Ulysses Township and Dwight being 12 miles apart and the further corner of Read Township to Rising City is 10 miles.

The residents of Alexis and Savannah townships previously were part of the same precinct and voted at the same place – St. Peter parish in Bellwood. Laska had formerly considered having those residents vote at the church and rectory’s other location, located roughly seven miles west of Bellwood, but she confirmed on Monday that both Alexis and Savannah township voters will continue going to the St. Peter parish.

The set-up will resemble the one at the David City Municipal Auditorium, where the city’s three wards vote alongside each other, along with the residents of Union and Olive townships.

Laska added on Monday that voters can check their polling place for the primary and general election at votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.

For this year’s primary election, the deadline for incumbents filing was Feb. 15 while the non-incumbent filing deadline was March 1.

For the Butler County Board of Supervisors, Scott J. Steager will be running against incumbent David Mach – both Republication – for District 1. Jan Sypal and Pat Hoeft, both Republication, will be running for District 5. Also contested will be the Butler County sheriff’s race – incumbent Tom Dion, Republication, will be facing off against Marla Jo. Schnell, Democrat.

Scot Bauer will be running for his District 3 position while Anthony J. Whitmore is running for re-election for District 7.

The following incumbents are seeking re-election to their respective positions: County Assessor Vickie Donoghue, County Attorney Julie L. Reiter, District Court Clerk Sandy J. Hoeft, County Clerk Stephanie L. Laska, County Surveyor Brian J. Foral and County Treasurer Karey Adamy.

For the David City Public Schools board, Stephanie Summers, Darrell J. Allen and Kasey Kuhlman have filed for re-election while Jeff Blum and Aaron David Rerucha will be throwing their hats into the ring. In the East Butler Public Schools board race, incumbent Dylan Spatz and Chad D. Kreikemeier will be running for north ward. Sarah Strizek is the sole person running for middle ward, while incumbent Ryan A. Pekarek and Joan Niemann are running for south ward.

For the David City race for mayor, Jessica Miller, Raymond Burt and James D. Sylvester have filed. Incumbents Tom Kobus and Kevin E. Woita, Ward 1 and Ward 2 of David City Council, respectively, are seeking re-election for their positions. Newcomer Keith A. Marvin is running for David City Council Ward 3.

More election coverage will be featured in next week’s edition of The Banner-Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.