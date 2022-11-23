Someone to count on: Krae Lavicky a leader on and off the field at Aquinas

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas, David City Public and East Butler.

Whether he's on or off the field, Aquinas Catholic Schools’ Krae Lavicky is a role model to those around him, according to those that know him.

Lavicky, an 18-year-old senior, is the team captain for football, basketball and Quiz Bowl. He said he’s been involved in football and basketball for four years, golf for three years and previously did track for one year, as well as playing Legion baseball.

He is currently vice president of student council, which he’s been on for three years.

“It allows me to interact with the entire school and not just one group of people, you get involved with the entire school and even with the community a little bit,” said Lavicky, who is the son of Jason and Tori Lavicky of David City.

Every other week, he added, they meet on Monday and discuss issues or school improvement ideas. The group plans different activities, such as donuts before school, and sponsors events like a bowling tournament. Currently, student council is planning a winter dance, he said.

“It's a real-life skill to be able to work in a group and communicate with other people,” Lavicky said.

Lavicky said he’s always been a physically active person, recalling that he would often play outside with his two brothers as a kid. The team aspect of participating in sports is something he noted he enjoys.

“Even if you don't win, you still have that friendship and bond you made with your friends through helping each other,” Lavicky said.

Tony Smith, a business teacher and assistant football coach at Aquinas, remarked that Lavicky is a good leader, having been elected as captain of the football team by his teammates. Lavicky would have been a coach’s choice as well, Smith added.

Notably, Lavicky is trustworthy, Smith said, and is entrusted to pass along critical information to the rest of the team.

“Sometimes smaller schools, the kids hardly get to come off the field and so it's hard to get information to kids sometimes from the sidelines,” Smith said. “I usually get him to do that for me on the field. I catch him, 'Hey, pass this along to these guys.' And he does a really good job of that.”

Smith also described Lavicky as a conscientious student. Lavicky is one of three students in Smith’s independent third year accounting class.

“He kind of seems to be the organizer of them, trying to make sure that they have what they need for the next section and that lets me know their progress,” Smith said, adding Lavicky wants to make sure he knows what’s expected of him and follows through above and beyond what’s expected.

Overall, Smith said, Lavicky is a great example for other kids.

“If they're in a group of people and Krae's in there, they can count on him to kind of lead them and lead them in the right direction. I think there's comfort in that for the kids,” Smith said.

Lavicky, who plans to study accounting at a college after graduating from high school, noted the teachers and coaches at Aquinas are an inspiration as they truly care about the students.

“They put in extra work and extra hours because they want us to be the best individuals that we can be, not even to be the best athlete or the smartest student; they just want us to succeed in life and I want to live up to that,” Lavicky said.