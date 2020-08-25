Sons renew Prague’s Flagmen Car Club

PRAGUE – Jamey Hanis heard many stories about the Flagmen Car Club as he grew up, and he wanted to bring the club back to life. A recent car cruise helped jump start the idea.
The Flagmen Car Club hosted a Sunday Funday Car Cruise recently that traveled from Prague to Brainard, Dwight, Valparaiso and Touhy before heading back home.
“We had a great turnout for the cruise,” said Hanis. “When we stopped in Dwight, I counted over 70 vehicles taking part, which I think is amazing!”
The event also helped bring a little bit of socially-distanced entertainment to Prague, which was suffering from the cancellation of the annual Beer Barrel Polka Days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanis said.
Hanis remembers hearing stories about the original Flagmen Car Club from its members, like his father, Adolph “Ace” Hanis.
“The stories about the cars they crashed, the ones they bought and sold,” he said.
The car club was started in the 1960s by several Prague area residents. When the Vietnam War was raging in the 1970s, participation in the club dwindled and it eventually disbanded.
Hanis remembered those stories, and has long wanted to recreate the club in honor of its original members and as a way to bring gearheads in the area together. He sat down with his dad and former member Lee TePoel to talk about the club and look at pictures of their vehicles.
“It was really great to be able to sit down with those original guys,” Hanis said. “We were motivated after that.”
Hanis and seven friends wanted to recreate the club while some of the original members were still around. They were given permission from the remaining original members to use the Flagmen name. The term comes from the men who wave flags at motorsports races to communicate messages to the racers.
He and his father found one of the original Flagmen plaques on Craig’s List. They found a maker who could recreate the plaques. He gave them to new club members on Sunday.
Hanis said he became a “gearhead” after listening to the Flagmen stories. He owns a 1955 Chevy and 1964 Chevelle and his dad has a 1965 of the same model. They are project cars, meaning the restoration work is still going on. These are the types of cars that Hanis wants to see in the club.
“We encourage people to bring out whatever they tinker on,” he said.
Future plans include a possible spring event and they would like to be involved in some way during next year’s Beer Barrel Polka Days.
Donations taken at the car cruise went to the campaign to add playground equipment to the village park, Hanis said.
