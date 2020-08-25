Sons renew Prague’s Flagmen Car Club

“It was really great to be able to sit down with those original guys,” Hanis said. “We were motivated after that.”

Hanis and seven friends wanted to recreate the club while some of the original members were still around. They were given permission from the remaining original members to use the Flagmen name. The term comes from the men who wave flags at motorsports races to communicate messages to the racers.

He and his father found one of the original Flagmen plaques on Craig’s List. They found a maker who could recreate the plaques. He gave them to new club members on Sunday.

Hanis said he became a “gearhead” after listening to the Flagmen stories. He owns a 1955 Chevy and 1964 Chevelle and his dad has a 1965 of the same model. They are project cars, meaning the restoration work is still going on. These are the types of cars that Hanis wants to see in the club.

“We encourage people to bring out whatever they tinker on,” he said.

Future plans include a possible spring event and they would like to be involved in some way during next year’s Beer Barrel Polka Days.

Donations taken at the car cruise went to the campaign to add playground equipment to the village park, Hanis said.

