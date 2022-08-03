Sousek stops in David City during RUNBORN

A Lincoln man recently stopped in David City during a two-day run through central and east Nebraska to raise money for women and children in crisis and unborn children.

Steve Sousek ran and biked through Butler County as part of the RUNBORN event that took place July 22-23.

Sousek said he began long distance running in 2010, with his first big event being a half-marathon in Lincoln. He worked up to longer races, even 50-mile ones such as the Bohemian Alps Endurance Run in Brainard.

“I started doing races like that, that were longer…” Sousek said. “I was spending a lot of time training and kind of got to thinking about I should probably make my training time a little more useful. Maybe there's something I could do with my running to be beneficial to other people or charities.”

Sousek lives near the St. Gianna Women’s Homes in Lincoln, which provides services to victims of abuse. He said he was running past there one day when it came to him to raise money for the shelter.

Sousek started RUNBORN in 2020, which benefits St. Gianna and the Women’s Care Center of Lincoln. He completed two marathons a day across Nebraska from the Colorado border to the Iowa border.

He raised $42,000 that first year. He noted he originally planned for RUNBORN to be a one-time event but he enjoyed it so much, he decided to do it again.

In 2021, he did five triathlons across the state from the Wyoming border to the Iowa border; it was just over 700 miles.

A total of almost $68,000 was raised in those first two years.

“These women and children face much bigger challenges than the challenge before me – their actual life is being challenged and threatened,” Sousek said in a press release. “I am running for their lives, and this year biking as well, believing that my effort and physical sacrifice will inspire others to help support them with a financial donation, or sacrifice if you will, through RUNBORN.”

Bill Schlautman helps Sousek with RUNBORN and has known him for over 20 years. They attend the same parish and are in the same prayer group.

“I think it's a worthy cause. I would probably support the cause, regardless, but the fact that it's someone that you know personally and know how deeply committed they are to their cause,” Schlautman said. “It’s just neat to see people succeed, and something they've worked hard for, planned hard for. We just want to see all of our friends succeed when they reach for a goal and they work hard to achieve it.”

Schlautman added that Sousek is a warm, welcoming person and that character trait helps awareness spread about RUNBORN.

“He's just a very open, caring person, and in our world just doesn't have enough of those people that are willing to be open and accept people who they are and support them,” Schlautman said. “Not many people want to run a marathon consecutive days. It's a way to turn a passion, it's a way to turn a hobby, something you're interested in, something that you're good at, and turn it into a worthwhile cause.”

This year, Sousek took part in a two-day 262 mile run and bike event. In 2020, he had traveled through Dwight and Brainard but this year was his first time running through David City for RUNBORN.

Sousek noted he got COVID-19 earlier this year and he’s still recovering from the lingering effects of the virus. He scaled back the event this year and moved it back to July to give him more training time. He also recruited a team to help him so he could take breaks as needed.

That weekend had been a hot one. July 22 wasn’t too bad, Sousek said, but July 23 had been very hot so everyone involved took runs running so nobody would get overheated.

Sousek said he tries to get the word out about RUNBORN in advance in case locals want to meet with him or run/bike alongside him for a few miles.

“Most of the time we'll have three or four people, sometimes 20 people, greet us and welcome us,” he said. “We'll take a break and kind of visit a little bit and get some water and food. David City, there were two or three families that met us there at the church and a couple of people that ran with us for a few miles.”

Sousek said RUNBORN received a good response from the David City community.

“That was definitely one of the towns that had more people show up to kind of greet us and cheer us on and participate,” he added.