Soybean Gall Midge continues spread

Soybean gall midge, an insect pest on soybeans and sweet clover, has continued to spread into eight new counties in Nebraska this year, since being found here in Butler County in 2019 and Polk County in 2020. Significant field injury was not observed in the newly identified counties. However, several counties in east-central Nebraska and some fields in northeast Nebraska did see significant injury due to soybean gall midge this year.

Soybean gall midge larva are orange in color and their feeding causes a dark discoloration on the soybean stem near the soil surface. Soybean plants can eventually wilt and die due to the injury to the stem caused by this pest, with the greatest concentration of injured plants occurring at the field’s edge. Remember, when scouting for soybean gall midge, focus on plants that are close to the field edge and adjacent to fields that were planted to soybeans last year. Infested plants will snap from a weakened stem just above the soil line when pushed, and during the season you can find the bright orange larva when you peel back the stems outer layer.