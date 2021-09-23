Soybean Gall Midge continues spread

What’s going on in Ag?
Soybean gall midge, an insect pest on soybeans and sweet clover, has continued to spread into eight new counties in Nebraska this year, since being found here in Butler County in 2019 and Polk County in 2020. Significant field injury was not observed in the newly identified counties. However, several counties in east-central Nebraska and some fields in northeast Nebraska did see significant injury due to soybean gall midge this year.
Soybean gall midge larva are orange in color and their feeding causes a dark discoloration on the soybean stem near the soil surface. Soybean plants can eventually wilt and die due to the injury to the stem caused by this pest, with the greatest concentration of injured plants occurring at the field’s edge. Remember, when scouting for soybean gall midge, focus on plants that are close to the field edge and adjacent to fields that were planted to soybeans last year. Infested plants will snap from a weakened stem just above the soil line when pushed, and during the season you can find the bright orange larva when you peel back the stems outer layer.
Adult emergence was first detected by Nebraska researchers on May 31, with adult emergence from last year’s soybean fields, and continued until July 21. On average adults emerged for 36 days this year across the research sites in east-central Nebraska. This duration of emergence from overwintering sites is troubling when looking for management options. This is the longest emergence we have seen since starting to track this pest in 2019. It is likely that soybean gall midge completed two full generations on this year’s soybeans based on the insect’s lifecycle. Consistent adult activity occurred during the season with adults emerging from this year’s soybeans beginning June 29 and adult activity ending early September.
Several research projects are ongoing to help producers find management options to this pest in soybeans. A U.S. soybean germplasm field screen for soybean gall midge was conducted at two sites in east-central Nebraska, both had significant infestation by soybean gall midge. The goal of this study is to identify potential sources of resistance to soybean gall midge in soybean. A wide variation in plant response to injury was observed in the field.
A 2021 Nebraska Soybean Board funded planting date project evaluated larval number, plant injury and yield. Soybeans planted from April 22 to May 12 had significantly greater number of larvae compared to those planted on May 22 or June 1. Several other field projects on timing of foliar insecticides, seed treatments, at-plant insecticides and methods of foliar application are being conducted this year by the University of Nebraska.
Of the field studies conducted this year, most notable by researchers, was the identification of hilling or covering the base of soybean plants early in the season as a potential strategy for managing soybean gall midge. This study was conducted at three sites in east-central Nebraska with easily observable differences seen in larval number and plant death. This strategy may be difficult for several growers to use but it highlights how essential the base of the soybean plant is to the insect’s ability to cause significant injury within the soybean field.
A few things to be thinking about for next year, be sure to identify this year’s soybean gall midge infested fields, so possible management action can be planned for adjacent fields planted to soybean in 2022. If significant infestation has occurred in this year’s soybean fields, plan to harvest the heaviest infected fields earlier to prevent harvest loss resulting from plant lodging or breakage. So be sure to get out and check your fields before harvest.
