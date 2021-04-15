Soybean yield improvement study available

The results of the first year of this study were promising as the improved treatment resulted in an average of 8 bushels an acre yield increase and $46 an acre profit increase compared to the baseline treatment. Are you interested in learning how these management practices may impact your soybean yields and profitability? The 2021 growing season will be the final year for the study and we are still looking for farmers to participate from the shaded regions on the Nebraska map (see picture).

What does the research plan look like? Four treatment strips for each treatment type, baseline and improved for a total of 8 test strips. What equipment and technology are needed? Because you will be planting some strips early and skipping some passes to plant later (for the late planted treatment), the study will be easiest if you have auto-guidance on your planter and the ability to generate as-planted maps. Harvest data may be obtained using a well-calibrated yield monitor or weigh wagon. You will be required to provide all crop inputs (seed, fungicide, insecticide, etc.). Is there monetarily compensation? Yes, monetary compensation of $1,000 is available for this project for up to 20 growers. What kind of assistance is available? I will assist with the specifics of your plot layout (adjustments for your equipment widths and operation), assist with flagging and GPS locating of treatment strips, take stand counts on the fields, plus provide a soil test and seed quality results from the samples taken from your field. What type of fields fit the study? We prefer fields that are no-till or reduced till. Fields can be irrigated or non-irrigated but should not have tile drainage. Should soybeans be treated? Yes, please use treated seed for this study.