Soybean yield improvement study available

What’s going on in Ag?
As the land around us is starting to green up and come alive again it is hard to remember just a few months ago we were under several inches of snow. As we move into planting season are you looking for management practices to increase your soybean yields? An on-farm research soybean yield improvement study between Nebraska farmers and the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network, has been evaluating three practices that may contribute to increased soybean yields. This project, part of a larger effort including several surrounding states and their universities, was implemented in 2019, 2020 and available again this growing season.
In Nebraska, the following management practices were evaluated with this study: soybean seeding rate, planting date, and the use of foliar insecticides and fungicides. The practices evaluated a “baseline” treatment, which was considered to be the conventual standard practice, and an “improved” treatment, which utilized practices survey data (https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2019/soybean-yield-gap-causes) found to be associated with higher yields. The baseline treatment consists of late planting (after May 15), no foliar fungicides or insecticides applications, and a seeding rate of 160,000 seeds per acre or higher. This was compared to the improved treatment, of early planting (late April/early May), foliar fungicide and insecticides applications around stage R3, and a seeding rate around 130,000 seeds per acre.
The results of the first year of this study were promising as the improved treatment resulted in an average of 8 bushels an acre yield increase and $46 an acre profit increase compared to the baseline treatment. Are you interested in learning how these management practices may impact your soybean yields and profitability? The 2021 growing season will be the final year for the study and we are still looking for farmers to participate from the shaded regions on the Nebraska map (see picture).
What does the research plan look like? Four treatment strips for each treatment type, baseline and improved for a total of 8 test strips. What equipment and technology are needed? Because you will be planting some strips early and skipping some passes to plant later (for the late planted treatment), the study will be easiest if you have auto-guidance on your planter and the ability to generate as-planted maps. Harvest data may be obtained using a well-calibrated yield monitor or weigh wagon. You will be required to provide all crop inputs (seed, fungicide, insecticide, etc.). Is there monetarily compensation? Yes, monetary compensation of $1,000 is available for this project for up to 20 growers. What kind of assistance is available? I will assist with the specifics of your plot layout (adjustments for your equipment widths and operation), assist with flagging and GPS locating of treatment strips, take stand counts on the fields, plus provide a soil test and seed quality results from the samples taken from your field. What type of fields fit the study? We prefer fields that are no-till or reduced till. Fields can be irrigated or non-irrigated but should not have tile drainage. Should soybeans be treated? Yes, please use treated seed for this study.
How will the data be used? The results of these studies will be shared at on-farm research meetings, through extension publications and other research publications. To protect your anonymity, your name will not be connected to your research project in published materials.
How do I get involved? Please contact me at (402)-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu, if you would like more information or have questions.
Looking for another research option? How about conducting an insecticide management research project, in a cover crop-corn system? For the study, we need about four acres where the field was soybean (last year) – currently in rye as a cover crop - going into corn this spring. No irrigation is needed. The research team will apply the treatments on the plot, terminate the cover crop 5 days after corn is planted and apply insecticide. The producer would be responsible for planting, applying herbicide, and nutrient management for the research plot. Growers will be compensated ($700), with no yield loss expected (we will just harvest a very small area). Please contact me at (402)-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu, if are interested in this study.