Spend to save. Sounds backwards, doesn’t it? But that is part of how energy efficiency changes our lives.

Energy efficient equipment costs less to operate because it uses less energy (i.e. electricity or gas). However, the technology it uses is more sophisticated and costs more to manufacture. So, while it costs more up front to build your life around energy efficiency, it saves you money in the long run.

Unfortunately, we live in a world where that initial purchase is too big a hurdle for some of us. We earn just enough money to pay our bills, with little to nothing left over. And no one wants to make a purchase that is going to deplete their savings.

Enter NPPD.

The Nebraska Public Power District knows that many hard-working middle-class Nebraskans face this dilemma. So, they’ve stepped in to help.

NPPD has incentive programs for nearly everyone that wants to make these energy efficient decisions. They are known as EnergyWise incentives. Each EnergyWise incentive program is listed under one of the following categories:

- Home

- Business

- Ag Operation

- Lawn & Garden

- Electric Vehicles

Each incentive program has its own rules that must be followed in order to qualify. In general, the programs are reimbursements for making energy efficient purchases. But before you go making a purchase for which you would like reimbursement, check out the program guidelines to see if there is a preliminary application that should be filled out. Some programs require it, some don’t.

To find all of this information (and more) on NPPD’s EnergyWise incentives, check out the webpage dedicated to them: EnergyWise – EnergyWise (energywisenebraska.com). NPPD has done a great job laying out the programs in an easy, understandable format with step-by-step instructions. If you hit a snag and are not sure how to proceed, they have a dedicated phone number that you can call to ask questions.

So check it out! See if there are any opportunities for you to participate in the incentives offered by NPPD. You can do it at home, at work, in the yard, or at the farm. Some of the programs even reward you for doing things that you are probably already doing! Hint: Take a look at the attic insulation or cooling system tune-up programs. Happy saving!

Clayton Keller is the city administrator of David City. His column will be published once a month in The Banner-Press.

