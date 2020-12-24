Spreading cheer: Catholic Daughters donate gifts to Genesis House

On the morning of Dec. 17, members of the David City Area Catholic Daughters unloaded 15 bags of presents from the back of a van in front of the Genesis House.
Genesis House, 474 N. 12th St., will distribute the gifts to its intended recipients — 15 local children of various ages.
"I've been delivering," Genesis House Prevention, Education and Outreach Coordinator Nicole Gasper said.
The nonprofit is a local organization that focuses on education and support for survivors of domestic violence.
Catholic Daughters Member DeLores Medinger said this is the third year the group has donated gifts to area youths through Genesis House.
Medinger has been part of the local effort to donate to Genesis House every year the Catholic Daughters have done it.
"We contacted Genesis House, and they said they had these children. So they gave us their ages and then DeLores did the Christmas shopping," Catholic Daughters Financial Secretary Jean Hicks said.
The David City group is a chapter of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, an organization of Catholic women formed in 1903.
Normally, Medinger said, Genesis House gives the Catholic Daughters a detailed wish list. This year, that wasn't the case — all she got were genders and ages.
"It was very, very difficult. If they have the wish list, it's so easy," Medinger said.
The Catholic Daughters raised approximately $650 to buy the presents for this year's 15 kids. Hicks said she emailed and called the chapter's 56 members to ask for donations.
Genesis House usually accepts donations of clothing, coats, boots, toys, household items and blankets for its clients to pick through. Gasper said Genesis House Executive Director Pat Lostroh would normally set up a Circle of Giving in the basement of their building.
"Normally, we have our Circle of Giving shop downstairs where the clients can actually shop for their kids and their families and themselves, even. But, with COVID, we've turned it into a mobile circle of giving," Gasper said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the types of items needed by Genesis House clients have shifted slightly this year. Namely, there has been a greater demand for emergency help and food.
"So, we are asking that all who want to give this year, to keep the donation of 'things' at a minimum, and to consider a gift of money, gift cards, or Chamber Bucks, instead," Lostroh said in a Nov. 9 post on the Genesis House website.
The Catholic Daughters takes part in various charitable activities but Medinger said working with Genesis House is always wonderful.
"They do such a good job of counseling these girls and really helping them, not only financially but psychologically," Medinger said. "I admire that."
Working with Genesis House also makes sure that donations will directly benefit people in the community, Hicks said.
"It's not sent off to Lincoln or Omaha or some place in Timbuktu. It's here," Hicks said.
