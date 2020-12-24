Spreading cheer: Catholic Daughters donate gifts to Genesis House

Normally, Medinger said, Genesis House gives the Catholic Daughters a detailed wish list. This year, that wasn't the case — all she got were genders and ages.

"It was very, very difficult. If they have the wish list, it's so easy," Medinger said.

The Catholic Daughters raised approximately $650 to buy the presents for this year's 15 kids. Hicks said she emailed and called the chapter's 56 members to ask for donations.

Genesis House usually accepts donations of clothing, coats, boots, toys, household items and blankets for its clients to pick through. Gasper said Genesis House Executive Director Pat Lostroh would normally set up a Circle of Giving in the basement of their building.

"Normally, we have our Circle of Giving shop downstairs where the clients can actually shop for their kids and their families and themselves, even. But, with COVID, we've turned it into a mobile circle of giving," Gasper said.