SRC FFA preparing for first ever June Jam

The Shelby-Rising City Public Schools Future Farmers of America Chapter is gearing up to host its first ever June Jam livestock progress show.
The June Jam is set to take place on June 12 and 13 at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 62 L St. in David City.
"Shelby-Rising City (SRC) pulls kids from both Polk and Butler counties," SRC FFA Adviser Morgan Segner said. "So we have kids that show in both Polk and Butler counties. But the progress show is open to anybody across the state of Nebraska."
Segner said most of those who show at the June Jam will participate in the Polk and Butler county fairs.
For many students, the June Jam will be a dry run ahead of the county fair. The feedback they get at the progress show will be similar to what they'd hear at the county fair.
"It's a practice show for them to go to for them to learn and take lessons away from that they can use when they actually go to county fair," Segner said.
Some kids who compete in the county fair may not have ever gone to any other shows, Segner said.
"We wanted to give them an opportunity that was local … where they could still come and show those animals and get a practice run," Segner said.
The June Jam will even provide that experience for young kids.
"We'll also be doing a pre-4-H show where kids (age) eight years and under can come in and just do showmanship," Segner said.
People can pre-enter for the progress show until June 5 using an online form posted on the Shelby-Rising City FFA Chapter Facebook page.
So far, Segner said only a handful of people have completed the pre-entry registration.
"I'm not expecting a lot of people to start registering until here in the next couple of weeks," Segner said.
The cost per head to pre-enter — $7 for sheep, goat and swine and $15 for beef — is lower than the day-of-show entry fee of $10 for sheep, goat and swine and $20 for beef.
Admission to the event will be free.
Sheep and goats will show in the morning on June 12, with swine that evening and beef showing on June 13. Classes will include showmanship, breeding and market.
Kids will be showing the culmination of months of hard work at the progress show.
Segner said some of her students have been working with their livestock since fall, but it depends on the species.
"A lot of kids who show cattle could've bought their cattle back in the fall and they've been working with them all the way through the winter up until now," Segner said. "Kids showing swine, sheep and goats would've gotten those animals in the last couple of months."