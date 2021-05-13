SRC FFA preparing for first ever June Jam

The June Jam will even provide that experience for young kids.

"We'll also be doing a pre-4-H show where kids (age) eight years and under can come in and just do showmanship," Segner said.

People can pre-enter for the progress show until June 5 using an online form posted on the Shelby-Rising City FFA Chapter Facebook page.

So far, Segner said only a handful of people have completed the pre-entry registration.

"I'm not expecting a lot of people to start registering until here in the next couple of weeks," Segner said.

The cost per head to pre-enter — $7 for sheep, goat and swine and $15 for beef — is lower than the day-of-show entry fee of $10 for sheep, goat and swine and $20 for beef.

Admission to the event will be free.

Sheep and goats will show in the morning on June 12, with swine that evening and beef showing on June 13. Classes will include showmanship, breeding and market.

Kids will be showing the culmination of months of hard work at the progress show.

Segner said some of her students have been working with their livestock since fall, but it depends on the species.