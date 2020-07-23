SRC high schooler awarded scholarship

From the at-large events, 10 finalists were selected to compete at the state level. Hanak said she found out in March that she had been selected as a finalist. The state competition was held July 12 at the Gretna American Legion Post 216.

“It’s a three-day thing. We have to stay with a host family overnight. After we woke up in the morning our host family drove us to Gretna,” Hanak said.

Hanak’s hosts were Steve and Sue Venteicher. Hanak said their daughters had participated in the program in the past.

At the Gretna American Legion, Hanak said the girls practiced the dance routine and did a dress rehearsal of the program before their families arrived to watch the real thing.

“For the self-expression, we do a walk to display for the judges our outfits and stuff. And then they gave us a question we had to answer,” Hanak said.

The question, she said, was what piece of breaking news has been overlooked recently. Hanak said she talked about the problem of distracted driving in Polk County, of which she is a native.