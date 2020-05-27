SRC schools refinance bonds to save $925

The Shelby-Rising City Public School District has refinanced its 2015 bond, resulting in a $925,682.28 savings.
Superintendent Chip Kay said it was refinanced on May 13; the bond’s remaining balance is $8.31 million. The move decreases the district’s overall bond payments by 11%.
“Interest rates were low enough to create substantial savings on the remaining 8.3 million balance,” Kay said. “It is important to continue to look at ways to decrease property tax asking without sacrificing student programs.
“The refinancing will save over $925,000 over the remaining fifteen years. We did not have to add years to lower payments making it a true savings.”
Tobin Buchanan of First Nation Bank Capital Markets said key factors in the successful refinancing were the school district’s strong financial position and a recovering market. Buchanan served as the district’s mutual advisor.
Kay added that it will reduce the district’s tax asking in the bond levy, resulting in a property tax savings.
“This is property tax relief for stakeholders in the District and shows effective fiscal leadership by the school board. This is another successful story related to our building project,” Kay said.
The bond was originally issued in 2015 for $10.5 million; funds were used to renovate the school and construct an addition. More than 70% of voters had supported the measure.
New facilities included an elementary school housing about 12 classrooms for prekindergarten through 5th grade, competition gymnasium with two locker rooms, fitness center, agriculture education building, football/track facility and parking lot improvements. This allowed for more educational opportunities and more space for athletic and academic programs, as well as better traffic flow and parking.
Renovations to the existing building were the HVAC, kitchen expansion, asbestos abatement, safety/security improvements, replacing carpet and ceilings and improved ADA accessibility.
The two-year-long project also brought the middle school students in Rising City under one roof with their elementary and high school peers. Having all the students in one building saves the district in costs associated with staffing, building upkeep, employee travel and other redundant expenses.
Additionally, both district buildings had outdated heating systems, non-existent ventilation systems and a lack of handicapped accessibility.
“The facilities have been wonderful since completion in ’17,” Kay said. “The District has lowered their per-pupil cost by over $3000 per student since moving all grades to one site. Having all staff and students at one site has increased offerings for all students.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
