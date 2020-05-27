SRC schools refinance bonds to save $925

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Shelby-Rising City Public School District has refinanced its 2015 bond, resulting in a $925,682.28 savings.

Superintendent Chip Kay said it was refinanced on May 13; the bond’s remaining balance is $8.31 million. The move decreases the district’s overall bond payments by 11%.

“Interest rates were low enough to create substantial savings on the remaining 8.3 million balance,” Kay said. “It is important to continue to look at ways to decrease property tax asking without sacrificing student programs.

“The refinancing will save over $925,000 over the remaining fifteen years. We did not have to add years to lower payments making it a true savings.”

Tobin Buchanan of First Nation Bank Capital Markets said key factors in the successful refinancing were the school district’s strong financial position and a recovering market. Buchanan served as the district’s mutual advisor.

Kay added that it will reduce the district’s tax asking in the bond levy, resulting in a property tax savings.

“This is property tax relief for stakeholders in the District and shows effective fiscal leadership by the school board. This is another successful story related to our building project,” Kay said.