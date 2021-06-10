St. Mary's School renamed to Aquinas Catholic Elementary

The Catholic school system in David City is adjusting its name.

Previously known as Aquinas & St. Mary's Catholic Schools, the school system has changed its name to simply Aquinas Catholic Schools. The name change accompanies a St. Mary's School Council and Aquinas Board of Advisors decision to rename St. Mary's School as Aquinas Catholic Elementary.

"I think it was about a year ago that we started discussing it," Aquinas Chief Administrative Officer Sean Timmerman said.

Timmerman said some parents had brought up the idea of renaming the elementary school, 1026 Fifth St. in David City, a year or two before that.

"This past year we started talking to our school councils about it and the board of advisors and everyone was supportive of the idea," Timmerman said.

In some ways, the new name may be more appropriate, given that Aquinas & St. Mary's Catholic Schools have been a single school system for more than 30 years.