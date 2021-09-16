Staplehurst man facing charges following sex trafficking email

Eldridge said the district contacted the Butler County Sheriff's Office immediately after receiving the email and, within hours, a deputy was at the school.

"The Sheriff's Office opened a sex trafficking of a minor investigation and worked jointly with the Seward County Sheriff's Office for over three months," the Sept. 7 release said, adding that both offices served the Sept. 3 search warrant.

Meanwhile, the Banner-Press asked Eldridge how often this kind of thing happens in his experience.

"This is one of the first instances I've ever seen at this school during my time here," Eldridge said. "But due to the graphic nature of the email, it was very alarming."

Eldridge said the district is in the process of planning some sort of speaker or activity to address safe online habits.

Eldridge also encouraged families to have age-appropriate conversations about internet safety.

"We have students for seven-and-a-half to eight hours every day. Parents have the students for the rest of the time," Eldridge said.

He added that, if children are contacted in a questionable manner, they need to tell an adult immediately.