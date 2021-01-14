State Farm recognizes first responders

To recognize all that first responders do in the community, State Farm in David City provided boxed meals for local frontline workers.

Owner/agent Chas Eberle said that in 2020, State Farm offered matching grants up to $500 for agents to use to benefit heroes in the community.

“In a couple (of) meetings, we just decided that first responders were probably some good ones to target,” Eberle said.

State Farm, 585 E St., then contacted the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, David City Volunteer Fire Department and Butler County Health Care Center to offer those employees/volunteers meals.

“We ended up doing two instead of one; the fire department and the (sheriff’s) department kind of meet together once a month, they have a Monday night meeting at the beginning of every month,” Eberle said.

As for the hospital, State Farm picked a day to come in and hand out the boxed meal.

“Instead of having their lunchroom make lunch, we supplied it through Northside (Café) which is a gas station/restaurant; they do catering on the side,” Eberle said. “(We) had them make boxed lunches for the two separate (events).”