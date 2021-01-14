State Farm recognizes first responders

To recognize all that first responders do in the community, State Farm in David City provided boxed meals for local frontline workers.
Owner/agent Chas Eberle said that in 2020, State Farm offered matching grants up to $500 for agents to use to benefit heroes in the community.
“In a couple (of) meetings, we just decided that first responders were probably some good ones to target,” Eberle said.
State Farm, 585 E St., then contacted the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, David City Volunteer Fire Department and Butler County Health Care Center to offer those employees/volunteers meals.
“We ended up doing two instead of one; the fire department and the (sheriff’s) department kind of meet together once a month, they have a Monday night meeting at the beginning of every month,” Eberle said.
As for the hospital, State Farm picked a day to come in and hand out the boxed meal.
“Instead of having their lunchroom make lunch, we supplied it through Northside (Café) which is a gas station/restaurant; they do catering on the side,” Eberle said. “(We) had them make boxed lunches for the two separate (events).”
The meals for first responders were handed out last summer. Butler County Health Care Center workers received their meals in the fall.
“Just because they do so much work and they are a hero, I think,” Eberle said. “You never hear about all they do and all they go through. They’re kind of unrecognized, especially during all this COVID. They’re getting twice as much to put up with … all of those workers deserve a little recognition from the community.”