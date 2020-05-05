State providing needed coronavirus supply relief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts earlier this week provided an update to the State of Nebraska’s efforts to procure necessary supplies for health care facilities, cities, and counties to help combat COVID-19.

The Materiel Division within the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (DAS) is responsible for the purchase of goods and services on behalf of the State. The State is not merely supplying its own needs, but is also keeping local health care providers supplied by leveraging the buying power of the State.

“As we deal with the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve directed my administration to work with local governments to ensure we are providing needed relief to Nebraskans across the state,” Ricketts said. “We are listening to the needs of local officials, first responders, and medical professionals, and working to proactively provide them with what they need to confront this emergency.”

The State’s efforts have required significant interagency partnership between DAS, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and the Nebraska Army National Guard. DHHS’s Division of Public Health works closely with local public health districts to understand the collective needs and prioritization of local health care providers. Based on those needs, DAS procures needed supplies including N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, and gowns in bulk.