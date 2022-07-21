Staying safe at the county fairs

One of the best things about living in Nebraska in the summer is visiting the county fairs. There are so many wonderful things to see and do, and so many delicious foods to smell and taste. The experiences are endless and often provide happy memories for years to come.

Many people don’t realize that there are hidden dangers at the fair. Fair animals can be fun to watch and sometimes handle, but they might carry harmful germs that can make us sick. Also, the July and August heat can dehydrate us quickly and if we are not careful, we can easily get sunburned. By this time of year, the mosquitos are out in full force and seem to be everywhere, especially around where the animals are.

Follow these tips to help keep you safe at the fair!

· Do not touch an animal without the owner’s permission.

· Never walk up behind an animal.

· Avoid eating in animal exhibit areas.

· Do not feed an animal human food.

· Wash your hands often with soap and running water before and after being around animals. Animals can carry germs that make us sick.

· Be sure to wash your hands before eating or drinking, or putting anything in your mouth.

· Drink plenty of water if you are spending time outdoors in the heat. Avoid alcohol and drinks with large amounts of caffeine or sugar.

· Wear sunscreen when you are outside. Reapply every 2 hours. Use a sunscreen with at least a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or more.

· Avoid mosquito bites and wear insect repellent or lightweight clothing that covers your arms and legs.

· There can be a lot of people and things to see at the fair. In case your family gets separated, identify a meeting place.

· When you see the local farmers with fruit and vegetable stands, take a look at their products and try something healthy.

