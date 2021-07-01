Steager leaves Butler County Board

Steager said he is sorry to leave the board and that the only reason he resigned was because of the move.

"I was happy to serve," Steager said. "... I wish I could stay on, but this is the way it works."

Steager's resignation leaves the board with a vacancy which must be filled. The last time that happened was about a decade ago, when Greg Janak took over for Larry Zadina in district 6.

"By statute, when a county board member resigns or there is a vacancy, the county clerk, the county treasurer and the county attorney become the vacancy committee," Laska said. "And we go through the selection process."

Currently, Karey Adamy serves as Butler County treasurer and Julie Reiter is the Butler County attorney.

Steager's replacement must serve out the remaining one-and-a-half years of his term and will need to be a resident and registered voter in district 5.

"District 5 is within the limits of David City," Laska said.