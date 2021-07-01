Steager leaves Butler County Board

The members of the Butler County Board of Supervisors accepted District 5 Supervisor Scott Steager's resignation -- with reluctance -- at their June 21 meeting.
Steager submitted his resignation from the position because he is moving out of his district, though he said his new residence will still be within Butler County.
Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said Steager's resignation did not take effect until June 30. Until then, he remained the board chairman and district 5 supervisor.
When Steager left at the end of June, he had served exactly 6-and-a-half years on the board. He started as the district 5 supervisor in 2015 and, after being reelected in 2019, started his second four-year term at the beginning of 2020.
Steager also worked for the county for several years.
"I started as a dispatcher and then moved up to 911 coordinator," Steager said.
Steager also fulfilled the duties of the Butler County emergency manager position for a time, notably during the spring flood of 2019.
During his time with the county, both on and off the board, Steager said he is particularly proud of helping introduce a new radio system.
"That's one of the big things that I was a big part of," Steager said.
Steager said he is sorry to leave the board and that the only reason he resigned was because of the move.
"I was happy to serve," Steager said. "... I wish I could stay on, but this is the way it works."
Steager's resignation leaves the board with a vacancy which must be filled. The last time that happened was about a decade ago, when Greg Janak took over for Larry Zadina in district 6.
"By statute, when a county board member resigns or there is a vacancy, the county clerk, the county treasurer and the county attorney become the vacancy committee," Laska said. "And we go through the selection process."
Currently, Karey Adamy serves as Butler County treasurer and Julie Reiter is the Butler County attorney.
Steager's replacement must serve out the remaining one-and-a-half years of his term and will need to be a resident and registered voter in district 5.
"District 5 is within the limits of David City," Laska said.
A detailed description of which residences fall within district 5 is available and Laska encouraged people to call or stop by the clerk's office if they are unsure about their eligibility. People should also contact the clerk's office, 451 N. Fifth St. in David City, to get an application packet if they are interested in applying for the district 5 position.
"The applications are due to my office no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6," Laska said.
After that, those who apply must be interviewed during an open meeting. Laska said they are planning to do that on July 28, which is also when they expect to appoint Steager's replacement.
Then there's the question of the chairman position, which Steager also held. Laska said the board will likely appoint a temporary chairman at its July 6 meeting.
"Then, the first meeting in August -- which is Aug. 2 -- the temporary chair will open the meeting and we can do a reorganization and pick a new chairman," Laska said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.