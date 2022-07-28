Steps to children’s health

Being a parent, grandparent or child caregiver is a rewarding role. You want to keep your child healthy and happy. Here are a few tips to do that:

Make sure your child gets enough sleep. Each child is unique, with distinct sleep needs. Very young children may also benefit from naps during the day.

Each child is unique, with distinct sleep needs. Very young children may also benefit from naps during the day.

You can help your child develop good eating habits by modeling good eating yourself. Eat a variety of foods and control portion sizes.

Birthday cake at a party is fine, but cake and ice cream every day is not. Keep a close eye on the calories you get from soft drinks and fatty foods.

Play outside, join in team sports, take a walk, or visit the park. Set a good example and be active yourself.

– this includes the television, video games, and being on the computer.

Make sure children always wash hands after using the restroom, before eating, before helping with food, and after wiping their nose. Teach them how to blow their nose into a tissue. Teach them to cover their cough.

Talk with your doctor about any concerns you have.

Take the time to talk to your child. Let them share what’s on their mind.

Let them share what's on their mind.

This will change as the child grows and enters school, but having a daily schedule is good for the whole family.

Four Corners Health Department encourages you to have fun with your child. Promote health, activity and safety by setting a good example. Work and play together as a family, enjoy the laughter and celebrate health!

For questions or to learn more, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email us at info@fourcorners.ne.gov