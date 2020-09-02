Stop-inn owners donate proceeds from fireworks sales

A local couple has been donating proceeds from fireworks sales to a cause they feel is important – youth.
Jan and Dan Sypal have owned Stop-inn Liquor and Food Mart, 1510 N. 4th St. in David City, for 38 years and have also been running a fireworks tent behind the store for more than two decades.
“We’ve been in the fireworks business for about 25 years and we have always donated a portion of those proceeds back to the community,” Jan said. “Dan and I have enjoyed doing this for many years. We just enjoy taking the proceeds and being able to (give) something back to the community.”
The only qualification is that the funds must be used for youth activities.
“Regardless of whatever it is, whether it be sports or theater, as long it was youth activities we would just go ahead and donate money,” Jan said.
Previously, they had just donated the proceeds as they saw fit, such as seeing someone struggling or a program needing assistance. This year, the couple decided to allow community members to apply for a donation.
“We had several applications. It was a nice process and kind of a nice community service type of thing,” Jan said. “We had numerous letters that requested, you know, uniforms for the baseball program or for playground equipment or (the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America program) for the different functions that they do.”
This year, Jan and Dan will be able to hand out approximately $3,500.
“We had eight applications and all of those applications we will be sending money to interestingly enough, which is great. They were all three schools – East Butler, David City High School and Aquinas,” Jan said. “I was so happy about (it). I kind of like to spread it out between all of the schools in the county so that worked out really well.”
Jan noted that the fireworks stand had a good turnout this year.
"I think probably there (weren’t) a lot of big functions ... And, I think, a lot of people stayed more local to purchase their fireworks. They didn’t want to go elsewhere because of the COVID scare,” Jan noted.
“That’s more money, then, that we were able to give back to the community.”
Jan added that they will most likely continue to utilize the application process as it worked out well. Dan agreed.
“Our feelings are that when you’re part of the community and you’ve been in it so long, you have people that do support you well. We wanted to return it back to get the youth involved,” Dan said. “Kids like fireworks and families buy a lot of fireworks. We just want to show that return to help them in other fields like sports events or anything that keeps the youth busy and the youth occupied in their off time.”
Jan said that they like to give back to the community as they’ve always had a good customer base, both in David City and throughout Butler County.
“We have found that giving back to the community, everybody has got to work together in a small community to make it thrive,” she said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
