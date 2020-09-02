Stop-inn owners donate proceeds from fireworks sales

This year, Jan and Dan will be able to hand out approximately $3,500.

“We had eight applications and all of those applications we will be sending money to interestingly enough, which is great. They were all three schools – East Butler, David City High School and Aquinas,” Jan said. “I was so happy about (it). I kind of like to spread it out between all of the schools in the county so that worked out really well.”

Jan noted that the fireworks stand had a good turnout this year.

"I think probably there (weren’t) a lot of big functions ... And, I think, a lot of people stayed more local to purchase their fireworks. They didn’t want to go elsewhere because of the COVID scare,” Jan noted.

“That’s more money, then, that we were able to give back to the community.”

Jan added that they will most likely continue to utilize the application process as it worked out well. Dan agreed.