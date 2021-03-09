Stopping in since 1944: Area veterans serve together, still meet to chat

"Before I got too old I rode Harleys all the time. Just loved it," Sanley said. "My first one was a '37 Harley I bought when I was 15."

He had it until he joined the service, when he had to sell it. He rode until he was about 88-years-old.

"I was going to try to go until 90 but I made a couple of little boo-boos and you don't do that on a motorcycle. So I sold it. The last one I had I bought from a Harley store in Columbus and it was a trike. That's a little bit different to ride," Sanley said.

Sanley said he wishes he still had a bike, even just to look at.

The worst thing that ever happened to him while riding was when he was riding with his wife in town, and they were hit by someone making a turn.

"She ran right over us. The bike was under the car. My wife lost part of her foot," Sanley said.

Not too many WW2 vets are still around, Raight observed.

Sanley said there were four from the area who went into the service together, one of whom has passed away while the other moved to Iowa.

"I don't know if he's still alive or not," Sanley said.

Raight didn't know, either.