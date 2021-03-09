Stopping in since 1944: Area veterans serve together, still meet to chat

Dick Raight and Bill Sanley have been friends since enlisting in the Navy at the same during World War II, and they still meet to catch up at the Stop-Inn Liquor & Food Mart in David City.
Both raised in Butler County, Raight and Sanley got to know each other better once they knew they were both going into the service.
"We both went in the same time," Raight said. "Went through boot camp together."
That was in 1944.
Raight was about 20-years-old and Sanley was 18 when they went to boot camp at Farragut Naval Training Station in Idaho before parting for their naval service during World War II.
"We got split up at OGU — that's an outgoing unit — at Farragut," Raight said.
They served on different tankers in the Pacific during the war.
"I was in the north and the south," Sanley said. "...The ships we were on were civilian ships and we were the navy gun crew on the civilian ships and we had to stand watch. We didn't have radar."
After that, Sanley joined a liberty cargo ship.
"I had a rating then. I was gunner's mate third class," Sanley said. "But the first ship I was on, I was just a regular seaman. … I was in charge of about 25 men on the ship and all the guns."
Sanely remembers being on the way to the Philippines when he received a radiogram announcing Japan's surrender.
During his service, Raight traveled through the Panama Canal.
Their service ended with the war and both of them came back to live the rest of their lives in Butler County.
Raight has been a farmer all his life.
"I live on the same farm that I was born on," Raight said.
The farm is near Rising City. Raight said his father, an old Scottish sea captain, bought the land after coming to America.
But, Raight said, he gets a lot more attention when he's wearing his WW2 veterans hat than when he's wearing a farmer's seed corn hat.
"I've had people buy me meals," Raight said. "I went to the grocery store and a woman paid for my groceries. It's because of this hat — I couldn't make a living if it wasn't for this hat."
Raight said his life has not been very exciting.
"Listen to Bill, he's had a more exciting life," Raight said.
Sanley winked.
"You should've had a motorcycle," Sanley said to Raight.
Sanley has always loved riding motorcycles, a passion that was never curbed.
"Before I got too old I rode Harleys all the time. Just loved it," Sanley said. "My first one was a '37 Harley I bought when I was 15."
He had it until he joined the service, when he had to sell it. He rode until he was about 88-years-old.
"I was going to try to go until 90 but I made a couple of little boo-boos and you don't do that on a motorcycle. So I sold it. The last one I had I bought from a Harley store in Columbus and it was a trike. That's a little bit different to ride," Sanley said.
Sanley said he wishes he still had a bike, even just to look at.
The worst thing that ever happened to him while riding was when he was riding with his wife in town, and they were hit by someone making a turn.
"She ran right over us. The bike was under the car. My wife lost part of her foot," Sanley said.
Not too many WW2 vets are still around, Raight observed.
Sanley said there were four from the area who went into the service together, one of whom has passed away while the other moved to Iowa.
"I don't know if he's still alive or not," Sanley said.
Raight didn't know, either.
"We've outlived everybody," Raight said to Sanley. "There's nobody we can talk to anymore."