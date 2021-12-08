Stracke takes over as Bellwood Village Clerk

Visitors to the Bellwood Village Office can expect to see a different face in the Bellwood Village Office, 410 Taylor St. in Bellwood, as Jen Stracke takes over as the new village clerk.

Stracke stepped into the position on Nov. 22 after the previous village clerk, Jennifer Brown, resigned to take a job in Columbus as the Platte County Clerk.

Stracke comes to the Bellwood clerk role from a position at Legacy 23 Apartments in Columbus.

"I was a property manager and then I took the summer off and now I'm (in Bellwood)," Stracke said. "I wanted to be in the same town as my kids."

Both of her kids are part of the David City Public Schools district -- one of them is at the elementary school in Bellwood and the other goes to school in David City.

"It's just easier to be around here instead of in Columbus," Stracke said.

Stracke is originally from Howells, but she now lives in Butler County.

"My husband grew up here," Stracke said.

Although the person at the Bellwood office is different, the contact information is still the same. To get ahold of Stracke, people can email her at clerk@bellwoodne.com or give the office a call at 402-538-4026.

The Bellwood village office hours will remain the same -- from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday -- until at least the end of the year. After that, the office hours may change to 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, with the office possibly closed on Thursdays.

There has been a lot for Stracke to learn.

"It's been pretty crazy," Stracke said, laughing.

Brown was sworn in as the Platte County Clerk on Tuesday, Nov. 30, but before that she had been in Bellwood for more than a year. Her last official day in Bellwood was Nov. 19, but she spent a few additional days helping Stracke make the transition into the village clerk role.

"It's just so much information that you try and cover...and some of those things you only deal with once a quarter or once a year," Stracke said. "...In Bellwood, you're the only person in the office -- there's no support staff -- so I'm glad I was able to sit with her for a little while at least. It's a lot of information to go through," Brown said.

Brown said she took the Platte County position because it was a full-time job with benefits, unlike the Bellwood Village Clerk position, which is part time. She added that working in Columbus has already greatly reduced her commute time, since it's where she lives.

"I loved my job in Bellwood, so when I saw (the Platte County) job advertised, it just caught my eye because I already liked what I was doing," Brown said.

Brown added that she's confident Stracke will do a great job for Bellwood.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

