Struck thanks God, support from loved ones for cancer survival

Editor's note: With the 35th annual Butler County Relay for Life taking place in June, seven cancer survivors in Butler County are sharing their stories. This is the third in the series.
In January 2005, I found a lump near my rectum. At first I thought it was just like a pimple or cyst and it’ll pop and go away; I could feel it but couldn’t see it. It then started to hurt so I went to the clinic and Dr. Rudolph stated he never seen anything like it before so I knew I was in trouble. The next day, Dr. Luckey removed it and they sent it in. On Jan. 21, my daughter’s birthday, Dr. Luckey told me the results came back as Invasive Adenocarcinoma of the rectal gland, Stage 4. He sent me to a rectal surgeon he knew in Omaha.
When I went to the doctor in Omaha, he told me it was a rare cancer and not too many people had it, and that he only had four patients with it during his practice; he was in his 60s. When I asked him how they are doing, he went through each case with each one dying. Then he gave me a copied paper out of some medical journal about it with the survival rate of two years!
My in-laws who lived in Minnesota knew a doctor that worked at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He got me into May in five days, it usually takes a month. We went to see Dr. Divine. He had research that was done in another country. So it was decided to follow the research criteria they had. I’ll have had chemo, radiation and have an abdominal resection surgery. I decided to do this in Nebraska at the Med Center.
My oncology doctor was Dr. Grimm. (I went from Luckey to Divine to Grimm!) She was great. I went through chemo, for which I carried a chemo pack that infused constantly 24/7 in a port in my left chest, and had radiation for 25 treatments. At one time, I was hospitalized for an infection in my stomach and spent a week in the hospital.
I continued to work at david place with my chemo pack, which I called Albert. (I named it a man’s name, only man would sleep with me and take showers and be at my side 24/7). The last few weeks of radiation I had to take leave at work until after radiation was done. I returned to work and worked for a month before the surgery.
I had the abdominal resection surgery done. The day after I was released, I developed a fever of 103 and was admitted to the hospital in David City. My abdominal incision opened up and it started to drain. I had had a staph infection. My abdominal incision opened up to approximately 4 inches long, 2 inches deep and 2 inches wide. For about three months I had to redress my abdominal opening twice a day and go weekly for debridement. As a nurse, I managed to do this on my own. Then, after a month after that had happened, where my rectum was, I developed four fistulas that were 3 inches long and smaller-small staph infection again. I had to wear a wound vac for three months. I had home health come since I couldn’t see it. I had to return to work after five weeks post op or else I would lose my insurance, etc. So, I worked with my incision still opened and my wound pack to my back end, which was also called Albert. Eventually, I healed up and then in 2006, Dr. Grimm gave me additional chemo that was not in the research criteria. My colon surgeon told me that it was unusual what had happened to me (incision and fistulas). Then he said that nurses and doctors always get unusual circumstances!
To this day, I believe the power of prayer was the reason I’m still here. I had prayer chains going from the west to the east coast. So I know that’s one reason. The other, my mom always said that God tests us, we don’t know what for or why but eventually it will come out.
On the day of surgery I was laying on the gurney in the surgery prep room and heard this “popping sound”. I looked up and saw a nurse preparing IV bags for the surgeries and she was letting the IV tubing hit the floor. I didn’t think of it then, but later with all the staph infections I remembered during my training you never let IV tubing hit the floor because of contamination and to throw it away if it did. So, I wrote to the Medical Board at the Med Center and informed them about what I saw and what I was taught years ago and informed them of all the staph infections I got. They replied that there were going to have all surgery and IV nurses attend an in-service on proper IV techniques, etc. So I guess that’s the reason God had me go through all of this.
During that time, I would never made it without my husband and family support. My friends and coworkers also helped me through all of it, but mostly through God’s hands I beat the odds.