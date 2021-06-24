Struck thanks God, support from loved ones for cancer survival

I continued to work at david place with my chemo pack, which I called Albert. (I named it a man’s name, only man would sleep with me and take showers and be at my side 24/7). The last few weeks of radiation I had to take leave at work until after radiation was done. I returned to work and worked for a month before the surgery.

I had the abdominal resection surgery done. The day after I was released, I developed a fever of 103 and was admitted to the hospital in David City. My abdominal incision opened up and it started to drain. I had had a staph infection. My abdominal incision opened up to approximately 4 inches long, 2 inches deep and 2 inches wide. For about three months I had to redress my abdominal opening twice a day and go weekly for debridement. As a nurse, I managed to do this on my own. Then, after a month after that had happened, where my rectum was, I developed four fistulas that were 3 inches long and smaller-small staph infection again. I had to wear a wound vac for three months. I had home health come since I couldn’t see it. I had to return to work after five weeks post op or else I would lose my insurance, etc. So, I worked with my incision still opened and my wound pack to my back end, which was also called Albert. Eventually, I healed up and then in 2006, Dr. Grimm gave me additional chemo that was not in the research criteria. My colon surgeon told me that it was unusual what had happened to me (incision and fistulas). Then he said that nurses and doctors always get unusual circumstances!