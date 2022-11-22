Students take part in County Government Day

More than 80 teenagers filled the Butler County Courthouse on Nov. 14 as part of the 72nd annual Girls and Boys County Government Day.

Sponsored by the American Legion posts of Butler County, the students started off in the courtroom, where they took the oath of office from Clerk Magistrate Deanne Uhrmacher before learning about the different offices in the county government.

The teens – who represented all three school districts in the county – were previously assigned a different county office and spent some time with a representative from the office to learn about the duties that office performs. The offices included attorney, district clerk, treasurer and county board, as well as appointed officials such as the emergency manager, extension and Lower Platte North Natural Resources District.

After meeting with their assigned office, the students also toured the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the jail. They saw the dispatching office and a patrol car. A traffic stop stimulation had been planned but was canceled due to frigid temperatures.

“There will be other opportunities as the morning goes along,” County American Legion Cmmdr. Ken Kotera told the group. “Opportunities which will provide you with a solid foundation that will help guide you through all your academic endeavors and will assist you in becoming responsible community members in the communities in which you reside.”

The students also took part in a mock trial, which is as it sounds – the simulation of a real trial.

“These are actual trials that have come up, not necessarily in Butler County but in other places,” said County Government Chairperson Ken Schmid. “They have a script, somewhat, and they also get to use their own intelligence and ask questions.”

The event concluded with a lunch at St. Luke’s Methodist Church.

Schmid said 85 students took part in County Government Day on Nov. 14. There are multiple purposes to the event, he noted, including allowing the kids the chance to see the courthouse. Conducting business at the courthouse is something they will need to do once they become adults soon, he added.

“When they come to get their driver's license, register a car, get a hunting license, to registering a deer that you shot, they get a chance to learn what the courthouse is and what they do,” Schmid said. “It also gives them the chance to possibly see ‘well, I might want to be the sheriff, I want to hold some office; clerk's office treasurer's office, assessor's office.’”

The event also educates them on what each office does, and allows them to experience the legal system.

On average, County Government Day can see up to 95 teenagers. This year was the first it’s been held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been scheduled in 2021 but COVID cases starting spiking that fall and it ended up being canceled.