Stuff the Cruiser perseveres through pandemic

Butler County's Chamber of Commerce and Sheriff's Office had a relatively successful Stuff the Cruiser donation event this year.
This year's event was something of a Hail Mary project. Chamber of Commerce Director Jason Parridgen said participation was fairly good, but down from previous years.
Amid a global pandemic and on the heels of an unexpectedly destructive November ice storm, though, it's something of a Christmas miracle the Stuff the Cruiser event happened at all in 2020, organizers noted.
Normally, the Stuff the Cruiser event is announced in November or October, but this year it didn't start until the beginning of December.
Initially, it had been canceled altogether due to a spike in COVID-19 cases late in the year. Once word got out, however, enough people expressed interest that the Sheriff's Office and Chamber turned around and made it happen.
Even so, the three-week notice may have been one of the reasons this year saw fewer cash donations and fewer people at the donation distribution site at Sunshine Court, 125 N. Third St.
"We've had a decent turnout and next year, we will do better," Parridgen said.
The community room at Sunshine Court was open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 22 for people to stop by and pick up any of the donated items they needed.
Parridgen said there had been approximately 30 people in as of 5 p.m. on Dec. 22.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office was instrumental in getting the word out about the event, he added.
"We put it out just by word of mouth and also on our Facebook page," Sheriff Tom Dion said.
Dion said the Sheriff's Office has been doing Stuff the Cruiser in David City for many years.
He and Deputy Jason Reed were in attendance at the Stuff the Cruiser closeout event in the parking lot of the Sheriff's Office, 451 N. Fifth St., on Dec. 18.
Other deputies were on hand, too, Dion said, until they were dispatched to calls of service.
Santa Claus was there as well to help collect donations.
"We did get some street donations when we were out with Santa," Parridgen said. "We had quite a few donations come in that way. Not just toys and food, but also cash donations, which were very helpful."
All in all, cash donations to Stuff the Cruiser totaled approximately $370.
Parridgen said there were a lot of toy donations this year. He said the Chamber used all of the cash donations to purchase food and to fill in some gaps in toy donations.
There were many donations for younger children, Parridgen said, but not very many for teens.
"We managed to pull together what we had for resources and beef both of those up, with the food and the toys," Parridgen said.
Parridgen said anything left over will be donated to make sure the people who need those various items receive them.
Dion gave a big thank you to all those that helped and donated during this tough year.
"I know it's helped a lot of people so far," Parridgen said.