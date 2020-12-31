Stuff the Cruiser perseveres through pandemic

"We did get some street donations when we were out with Santa," Parridgen said. "We had quite a few donations come in that way. Not just toys and food, but also cash donations, which were very helpful."

All in all, cash donations to Stuff the Cruiser totaled approximately $370.

Parridgen said there were a lot of toy donations this year. He said the Chamber used all of the cash donations to purchase food and to fill in some gaps in toy donations.

There were many donations for younger children, Parridgen said, but not very many for teens.

"We managed to pull together what we had for resources and beef both of those up, with the food and the toys," Parridgen said.

Parridgen said anything left over will be donated to make sure the people who need those various items receive them.

Dion gave a big thank you to all those that helped and donated during this tough year.