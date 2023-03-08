The David City Council held a special meeting on March 1 to approve a number of items regarding the new soybean processing facility to be built by Ag Processing, Inc. (AGP).

The most notable of these was an aid in construction agreement with Butler Public Power District for a new electric distribution substation that will provide power to the new plant.

In October, the city council passed a resolution for a city-owned model of the substation, in which the city would own and be responsible for the operation and maintenance costs. The Banner-Press previously reported the project would cost about $3.7 million but is estimated to save the city $1.3 million in the long term.

The project had been set to bid on two packages, the first being equipment with a significant lead time and the second being the construction of the substation.

The aid in construction agreement states the city will pay Butler Public Power District (BPPD) $137,160, which is the city’s portion of the total estimated cost of construction, and BPPD will pay a maximum allowable interest of $286,140.

BPPD General Manager Mark Kirby told the city council on March 1 that once the agreement is signed and the aid in construction is paid, the project will be placed out for bids. Due to material delays and surplus in demand, he added, it could be up to a year before certain materials can arrive.

“Obviously we want to get this project moving and get it completed as soon as possible,” Kirby said.

BPPD’s allocation did increase from the initial talks as AGP’s estimated usage went up, he noted.

The Banner-Press previously reported that AGP indicated they wanted power service by Jan. 1, 2025.

A public hearing was also held at the meeting for the rezoning of the AGP land from transitional agriculture to heavy industrial.

Council members waived the three-reading rule that requires an ordinance to be read at three separate meetings, and gave the ordinance final passage.

Additionally, the council updated the city’s electric rate ordinance. City Clerk/Treasurer Tami Comte said the change includes adding a high tension rate.

The ordinance says the high tension rate is available for commercial and industrial services with a contracted monthly peak demand greater than 5,000 kilowatt at a voltage of 34,500 volts or greater. The customer service charge is $1,000 per month.